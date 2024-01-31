Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

The Detroit Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time this season on Wednesday. Detroit, which is winless in two tries, will try to break through in their next encounter. The Pistons will be confident versus Cleveland since they’re coming off an impressive 120-104 victory against the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

The Cavaliers continue to roll with back-to-back wins including a 118-108 thrashing of the in-form LA Clippers on Monday. Cleveland is 10-1 in its last 11 games and has been boosted by the return of Evan Mobley. They will be heavy favorites to remain unbeaten against the Pistons in their next meeting.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Duren played his best NBA game in the Pistons’ win over the Thunder. He had 22 points, 21 rebounds and six assists, which are team-best numbers. Duren will have to sustain that and hope Cade Cunningham will be available as the shooting guard is dealing with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, odds and betting tips

The Cavaliers will host the Pistons at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio at 7:00 p.m. ET. Local networks such as Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Detroit will air the game live. Streaming the matchup is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pistons (+575) vs. Cavaliers (-850)

Spread: Pistons (+12.5) vs. Cavaliers (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o228.5 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u228.5 -110)

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

Jalen Duren’s monster performance against the OKC Thunder may have been the breakthrough the Detroit Pistons have been waiting for from their young center. He outplayed Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in that game. If he can sustain that form and develop even better chemistry with Cade Cunningham, the Pistons will be competitive.

Expand Tweet

The return of Evan Mobley has made the Cleveland Cavaliers even more formidable. Cleveland’s young big man had been sidelined for six weeks following a knee surgery. The Cavaliers’ twin-tower combo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen is back, reinforcing the superb play of Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland will be tough to beat at home with the way it has been playing.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups

Cade Cunningham will start if he’s cleared to play on Wednesday. If not, Killian Hayes will resume starting point guard duties. Isaiah Stewart has been ruled out due to a sprained ankle. Ausar Thompson could take over his role. Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic are expected to complete Detroit’s first five.

Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus will open the game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 27.5 which is lower than his season average of 27.7 PPG. Over his last two games, he is averaging 30.0 points on 48.4% shooting. “Spida” could have another big scoring night against Detroit’s defense.

Jalen Duren’s over/under points prop is 12.5 which is below his season average of 14.1 PPG. He is averaging 13.2 points in his last five games and could get over his points prop on Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had some big wins since the start of the year. They just dispatched the LA Clippers who were arguably the hottest team before their matchup.

Cleveland is likely to extend its winning streak to three but the confident Detroit Pistons could cover the +12.5 spread.

The Cavs and the Pistons are averaging a combined 226.5 PPG which is lower than the over/under 228.5 total points line. Betting under may be the best pick here.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!