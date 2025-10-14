Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview and Prediction for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Detroit Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday as part of the 2025 NBA preseason. There are six games scheduled, with the Pistons looking to get back on the winning track, while the Cavaliers are trying to win their first preseason contest.
Detroit has a 1-1 record in the preseason, beating the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 9. Cleveland, on the other hand, lost their first three preseason games, twice against the Chicago Bulls and once to the Boston Celtics.
Since it's the preseason, the games are not going to matter record-wise, but it gives the coaches to experiment with lineups. The two teams are projected to be in the thick of a wide-open battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction and Game Details
The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled for Tuesday at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm EST.
The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. It's also available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are all paid subscription platforms.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview
The Pistons made some changes to their roster in the offseason, replacing Malik Beasley with Duncan Robinson. They also added depth by signing Caris LeVert, Colby Jones and Javonte Green. Cade Cunningham is officially an All-Star, but he could take the next leap to superstardom.
On the other hand, the Cavaliers lost their best player off the bench after Ty Jerome signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. They replaced him with Lonzo Ball, who was acquired from the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs also signed Larry Nance Jr. and brought back Sam Merrill.
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups
Pistons
G - Cade Cunningham | G - Jaden Ivey | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Isaiah Stewart
Cavaliers
G - Jaylon Tyson | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction
The two teams appear even on paper if their roster are fully healthy. Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell are two of the best players in the East today. Both coaches should begin ramping up minutes for their rotation, with the regular season being one week away.
