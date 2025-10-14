Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview and Prediction for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Detroit Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday as part of the 2025 NBA preseason. There are six games scheduled, with the Pistons looking to get back on the winning track, while the Cavaliers are trying to win their first preseason contest.

Ad

Detroit has a 1-1 record in the preseason, beating the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 9. Cleveland, on the other hand, lost their first three preseason games, twice against the Chicago Bulls and once to the Boston Celtics.

Since it's the preseason, the games are not going to matter record-wise, but it gives the coaches to experiment with lineups. The two teams are projected to be in the thick of a wide-open battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction and Game Details

The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers is scheduled for Tuesday at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm EST.

The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. It's also available on Amazon Prime Video, NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are all paid subscription platforms.

Ad

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Pistons made some changes to their roster in the offseason, replacing Malik Beasley with Duncan Robinson. They also added depth by signing Caris LeVert, Colby Jones and Javonte Green. Cade Cunningham is officially an All-Star, but he could take the next leap to superstardom.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers lost their best player off the bench after Ty Jerome signed with the Memphis Grizzlies. They replaced him with Lonzo Ball, who was acquired from the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs also signed Larry Nance Jr. and brought back Sam Merrill.

Ad

Ad

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Jaden Ivey | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Isaiah Stewart

Cavaliers

G - Jaylon Tyson | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The two teams appear even on paper if their roster are fully healthy. Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell are two of the best players in the East today. Both coaches should begin ramping up minutes for their rotation, with the regular season being one week away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.