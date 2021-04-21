Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks have had a bit of a rough ride in the NBA in recent times and will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday hoping to turn the tide. Luka Doncic could not drag his side to victory over a resilient Sacramento Kings in their last NBA fixture with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber having bad shooting nights. Dorian-Finney Smith has struck some exemplary form recently and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, are left with a very young core led by the 26-year-old Jerami Grant. Grant hasn’t started too many games recently but has delivered when called upon. NBA rookie Isaiah Stewart put in a stunning display the last time around. He finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks and got 8 of his 12 2-pointers on target.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Update

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons do not expect anything from the season and have used recent matches to give game-time to their young players. Dennis Smith Jr. and Rodney McGruder are their only long-term absentees, with their best player Jerami Grant also not starting most of the recent games. The Dallas Mavericks should find the Pistons easy pickings, although the latter have multiple young players who have impressed in recent games.

The Detroit Pistons have multiple talented young players.

Dallas Mavericks

Tyrell Terry is the only Dallas Mavericks' player currently missing. Kristaps Porzingis had an off-night the last time around and will be looking to get back to form. The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to contain teams on the defensive end of the court and will be looking for improved performances over the next few weeks.

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking for an easy victory over the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons should stick to the same lineup that they had in their last victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jerami Grant has been listed and might again not feature, with the likes of Frank Jackson and Saddiq Bey producing 20 points the last time around. The Detroit Pistons are 15th in the Western Conference and are not looking to compete for playoff places this season.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks might require a change in personnel as the playoffs get closer. They have struggled with their interior defense and have relied on the offensive talents of Kristaps Porzingis and MVP contender Luka Doncic.

LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. has hugely impressed off the bench, while Jalen Brunson has also regularly chipped in with double digits. The Dallas Mavericks are the overwhelming favofavoriteswin this matchup.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cory Joseph l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Jerami Grant l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Mason Plumlee

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian-Finney Smith l Power Forward - Maxi Kleber l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.