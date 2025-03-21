Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Detroit is sixth in the East with a 39-31 record, while Dallas is 11th in the West with a 33-37 record.

The two teams have played each other 86 times in the regular season, with the Pistons holding a 45-41 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 31 when Detroit won 117-102 behind Cade Cunningham’s 40 points. Dallas was led by Kyrie Irving’s 28 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks game details and odds

The Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 21, at American Airlines Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KFAA/WFAA and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pistons (-380) vs. Mavericks (+300)

Spread: Pistons (-8.5) vs. Mavericks (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o235.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u235.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Pistons seem to have secured the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and have a 5.5-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks. They are on a two-game win streak and have won six of their last 10 outings.

Detroit is coming off a close 116-113 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. With the matchup tied at 113, Cade Cunningham banked in a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left on the clock. He led the team with a triple-double of 25 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Mavs, meanwhile, have lost four straight and nine out of their previous 10 games. Their season was completely derailed after injuries to Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. While Davis is working toward a return, Irving is out for the season.

Dallas is coming off a 135-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. P.J. Washington led the team with 26 points, while Naji Marshall, Kai Jones and Spencer Dinwiddie had 20, 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks betting props

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 26.5. He has not crossed that mark in three straight outings, so he is due for a breakout game. Bet on the over.

P.J. Washington’s points total is set at 20.5. He has crossed the mark in two straight matchups and should do so on Friday as well.

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pistons to get a win on the road. We expect the same, as Dallas is dealing with too many injuries to be able to compete with the surging Pistons. Detroit should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring contest where the team total goes past 235.5 points.

