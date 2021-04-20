Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks have lost three of their last four NBA matches as they now take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Luka Doncic has continued to perform at a high level, while Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber had bad shooting nights against the Sacramento Kings last time around. The team has dropped to 7th in the Western Conference and will be looking for a victory before their double-header against defending NBA champions LA Lakers.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, do not have any expectations from the rest of the season. They recently moved to 15th in the Western Conference owing to a 18-40 record. The team has relied on Jerami Grant and a plethora of young stars in recent weeks. Frank Jackson produced 20 points off the bench in their last game, with six Detroit Pistons players scoring in double digits in the victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 21, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, April 22nd; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons produced a 4-point victory over the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers last time around. Their roster moves have meant that Jerami Grant is their most prolific player. Isaiah Stewart produced 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Frank Jackson also scored 20 points.

Jerami Grant is the Detroit Pistons' best player..

Jerami Grant has missed several games recently as well, which seems to be down to the team's management. Regardless, he has increased his numbers since the All-Star break and is leading his side on both ends of the court.

Key Player – Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has put up big numbers for the Detroit Pistons in recent weeks and is leading the young team by example. He averages 22.4 points per game and has improved his shooting efficiency as well. Grant’s prolific scoring this season has been a direct result of a lack of quality on the roster, with multiple young players finding their feet in the Detroit Pistons’ lineup in recent weeks.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cory Joseph l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Jerami Grant l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Mason Plumlee

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have undergone a slump in form after registering some of their best basketball all season since the All-Star break. Luka Doncic has continued to put up MVP-level numbers, while Porzingis had a bad shooting night in their last game.

The Dallas Mavericks are still looking good for a playoff seed.

The Dallas Mavericks have some dependable players coming off the bench in the likes of Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. Dorian Finney-Smith also caught fire from the 3-point zone in their previous game, making six of his eight 3-point attempts.

Key Player- Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic will need to be at his best to get his team out of the rut the Dallas Mavericks find themselves in. They will take on the LA Lakers in a double-header after this match and will look to go into those games with a win under their belt. Doncic produced a 37-point performance in their last game and finished with a stat line of 22 points and 19 assists in their loss against the New York Knicks. Another big performance should be enough to take them past the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian-Finney Smith l Power Forward - Maxi Kleber l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Pistons vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the clear favorites to win this matchup. Porzingis and Doncic are both fit and firing, while the Detroit Pistons have a young roster still finding their feet in the NBA.

They are at the bottom of the Western Conference and are up against a Dallas Mavericks team with serious playoff hopes this season.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Mavericks game?

