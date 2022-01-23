Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons face off at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday. The cross-conference teams kick-off a two-game set with their next matchup scheduled for Tuesday in Detroit.

The 11-34 Pistons are looking to grab a top 5 pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They have no playoff aspirations in mind for at least the next few seasons and are focusing on the development of their young players. They have the second-worst record in the league right now and have a 52.1% chance of grabbing a top 4 pick in the draft with a 14% chance of getting the 1st overall pick.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are struggling to stay above .500 for the season. Nikola Jokic is having an MVP-caliber season yet again but unfortunately, it might be in vain. They are coming off a 122-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and currently have a 23-21 record.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham of the Pistons

The Pistons have a bunch of players on the injury report. Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are both under the league's health and safety protocols, while Luka Garza and Frank Jackson are sidelined as they undergo reconditioning. Additionally, Killian Hayes is questionable due to a hip contusion and Isaiah Livers has been ruled out to rest and manage his foot injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Luka Garza Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Frank Jackson Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Kelly Olynyk Out Health and Safety Protocols Jerami Grant Out Health and Safety Protocols Killian Hayes Questionable Right Hip Contusion Isaiah Livers Out Right Foot Injury - Management Chris Smith Out G-League - Two-way

Chris Smith was sent to their NBA G-League affiliate, Motor City Cruise, due to his two-way contract.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Nuggets shoots pregame

Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar continue to be unavailable as they rehabilitate from their respective long-term injuries. Meanwhile, JaMychal Green and Jeff Green are both listed as questionable for this game. JaMychal is under the league's health and safety protocols while Jeff is dealing with a quad contusion.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Jeff Green Questionable Left Quadriceps Contusion JaMychal Green Questionable Health and Safety Protocols

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham will likely start at point guard with Cory Joseph joining him in the backcourt. Isaiah Stewart will retain his small-ball center position and Saddiq Bey will start as the power forward. Hamidou Diallo will likely take the small forward spot. Cassius Stanley and Trey Lyles should get the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

Either Zeke Nnaji or Bryn Forbes will start as the small forward if Jeff Green is unavailable. Monte Morris and Will Barton will continue to share the backcourt with Morris at the point. Aaron Gordon will retain his power forward role and Nikola Jokic will start at center. Facundo Campazzo and Bones Hyland will get a lot of minutes off the bench along with either Nnaji or Forbes.

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Cory Joseph | F - Hamidou Diallo | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Denver Nuggets

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Zeke Nnaji | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Detroit Denver 2 votes so far