Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th February 2020

The Denver Nuggets host the Detroit Pistons

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Tuesday, 25th February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last Game Result

Detroit Pistons (19-40): 104-107 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers (23rd February)

Denver Nuggets (39-18): 128-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (23rd February)

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons were already out of playoff contention leading up to the trade deadline, and the departures of Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson have set the team up for a challenging final few months of the season.

The Pistons fell to a sixth consecutive defeat on Sunday as the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback and Dwane Casey's side is in danger of finishing at the bottom of the East.

While Detroit picked up a notable overtime home win over the Nuggets back at the start of February, Casey's men have been woeful on the road (8-20), and their last win away from home came on Jan. 19.

Key Player - Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is Detroit's biggest offensive threat

After beginning the season as the fourth offensive option, Derrick Rose suddenly finds himself as Detroit's main man.

Rose scored 15 points in 28 minutes against the Trail Blazers and the 31-year-old holds season averages of 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 26.2 minutes per contest.

Pistons Predicted Lineup:

Tony Snell, Sekou Doumbouya, Thon Maker, Derrick Rose, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets recorded 73 first-half points during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Michael Malone deserves credit for transforming Denver's offense after his side struggled for consistency during the opening months of the season.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, and Gary Harris are all averaging double-figures in points - while Denver's defense also ranks among the best in the NBA.

Additionally, the Nuggets possess one of the best home records in the West (22-7), and another win at Pepsi Center will further cement their hold on the second seed.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic will be expecting to enjoy a big night against a struggling Pistons side

Widely criticized over the first six weeks of the season, Nikola Jokic has awoken to rediscover the type of form that makes him a future MVP candidate.

Jokic is averaging 20.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists - and he will thrive against a largely untested Pistons roster that has struggled on the defensive end.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup:

Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris

Pistons vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Pistons have shown few signs of life over the past month, and a superior Denver team should come away with an easy win on their home court.

Where to Watch Pistons vs Nuggets?

The game will be broadcast live on Altitude and FOX Sports Detroit Plus from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.