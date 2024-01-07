Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 7, 2024

The Denver Nuggets will host the Detroit Pistons in an NBA regular season game on Sunday night. This will be the second matchup between the two teams in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The Nuggets were on both sides of 18-point comebacks in their back-to-back set. They fought back from 18 points down to stun the Golden State Warriors, 130-127, in San Francisco on Thursday night. Ironically, they blew an 18-point lead the night after and lost to the Orlando Magic, 122-120.

Meanwhile, after snapping an NBA record 28-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons are on a slump again, losing their last three games including a close one to the Warriors, 113-109.

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Pistons (3-32) play the Nuggets (25-12) on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.ET at the Ball Arena in Phoenix. The game will be aired on Bally Sports Detroit and Altitude in Denver with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pistons (+950) vs Nuggets (-1700)

Spread: Pistons +16.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -16.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 236.0

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Pistons and the Nuggets last fought on Nov. 20 in Detroit with the Nuggets prevailing, 107-103.

As aforementioned, the Nuggets fought back from 18 points down to beat the Warriors on Thursday night in a TNT broadcast. But the night after, the Nuggets could not maintain an 18-point lead and fell to the Magic.

The Pistons, on the other hand, received the ire of the Warriors to lose for the third straight time, although the game was somehow close.

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups

Isaiah Stewart remains out for the Pistons with a right great toe sprain. He is expected to be sidelined for one more week.

With that said, Isaiah Livers could start again for the Pistons along with Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Cade Cunningham.

Meanwhile, in their last game, the Nuggets' usual starting five of Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray remained intact. They are expected to start anew against the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Key players, betting tips

After exploding for 36 points in an overtime thriller against the Utah Jazz, Bojan Bogdanovic was held to just 12 against the Warriors. This favored the bettors who went for him going below the point prop. Points Bet projects Bogdanovic will go lower than his prop again.

Meanwhile, despite being stellar in the Nuggets' back-to-back set, Draft Kings projects Nikola Jokic to go under his point prop. But the difference between his current prop (26.5) and the projection (26.4) is just by a hairline. Hence, it may make sense too to bet over the prop.

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Nuggets as overwhelming -1700 favorites, that is, you have to pay $1700 for a chance to win $100.

The Pistons, on the other hand, are +950 underdogs, which means a $100 bet could win you $950 if they pull off an upset.

The Nuggets are also -16.5 favorites over the Pistons. This is somehow anticipated since the game is in Denver and recent trends favor the Nuggets.

However, their last meeting ended with the Nuggets only winning by four, and the Pistons only lost on the road to the Warriors by four.

Also, the Nuggets' last two games ended up in down-the-wire fashion. They either built or fought back from a considerable point gap in their last two matchups, so it could be worth the risk to bet below the predicted spread.