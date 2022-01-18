Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors return home to Chase Center to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. This matchup is just one of two games this evening so a lot of eyeballs will be on this clash. The rebuilding Pistons will probably feel the wrath of the Warriors who are expecting to bounce back after a bunch of tough losses.

The 10-32 Pistons are expecting a top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They are focusing on the development of Cade Cunningham right now with no playoff aspirations in mind for at least the next few seasons. They have the second-worst record in the league right now and have a 52.1% chance of grabbing a top 4 pick in the draft with a 14% chance of the 1st overall pick.

The 31-12 Warriors, meanwhile, have not looked like themselves lately. After starting the season 18-2, they have since gone 13-10. Despite their consistent league-best defense, they have lost five of the last seven games. Stephen Curry has been in the worst shooting slump of his career while Klay Thompson isn't quite back to his normal self.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Detroit's Luka Garza reacts against the San Antonio Spurs

The Detroit Pistons have a bunch of players on their injury report. Their leading scorer Jerami Grant is out with a sprained thumb and rookie Isaiah Livers joins him on the sidelines with a sore foot. Luka Garza, Jamorko Pickett and Chris Smith are all sent to the NBA G-League affiliate, Motor City Cruise.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jerami Grant Out Right Thumb Sprain Isaiah Livers Out Right Foot Soreness Luka Garza Out G-League - On Assignment Chris Smith Out G-League - Two-way Jamorko Pickett Out G-League - Two-way Kelly Olynyk Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Frank Jackson Out Return to Competition Reconditioning

Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk and Frank Jackson are both sidelined as they are undergoing reconditioning to get in game shape.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts from the bench

The Warriors welcome back Stephen Curry to kick off their seven-game homestand. He hurt his hand during the game against the Chicago Bulls and missed the last contest against the Timberwolves. Gary Payton II is still questionable, though. The 'Young Glove' played just 5 minutes against the Bucks, three games ago, and then missed the last two outings.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry isn’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Pistons. He will return to open the Warriors’ homestand. Gary Payton II is questionable. Missed the previous two games with back spasms. Steph Curry isn’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Pistons. He will return to open the Warriors’ homestand. Gary Payton II is questionable. Missed the previous two games with back spasms.

Rookie Moses Moody is also questionable with a knee contusion. He has been killing it in the G-League, averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game on 47/37/90 shooting splits.

Player Name: Status: Reason: James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Draymond Green Out Left L5-S1 Disc Injury - Recovery Moses Moody Questionable Left Knee Contusion Gary Payton II Questionable Lower Back Spasms

James Wiseman continues to be out as he rehabilitates from his knee injury. Most importantly, Draymond Green is sidelined for another two-to-three weeks with a spinal injury. He was suffering from a calf strain that an MRI scan revealed is linked with a spinal (L5-S1 Disc) injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will likely deploy the lineup from their last game against Phoenix. Cade Cunningham will start as the point guard with Killian Hayes joining him in the backcourt. Saddiq Bey will be the small forward and Hamidou Diallo will likely start as the power forward with Isaiah Stewart starting as the small-ball center. Cassius Stanley, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles should get the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have had several different starting lineups in the last few games because of the sheer number of injuries. The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, will start as the star backcourt with Curry at the point as usual. Jordan Poole will likely come off the bench with increased minutes if Gary Payton II doesn't play.

Andrew Wiggins will retain his small forward role and Juan Toscano-Anderson is expected to start in place of Draymond Green as the power forward until the latter returns. Kevon Looney will be the center. Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. will get the most minutes off the bench along with Poole.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Hamidou Diallo | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Juan Toscano-Anderson | C - Kevon Looney.

