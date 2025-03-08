Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 8 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The scorching-hot Golden State Warriors are back at their fortress to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in a clash between two in-form franchises. Both teams enter the matchup with identical records of 35-28 and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games.

The Warriors won the reverse matchup on Jan. 9, with four players scoring in double-digits, including Dennis Schroder, who’s now in Pistons colors. He will be hungry to put on a show against his old team.

The Warriors' offense thrived in their latest outing against the Brooklyn Nets, thanks in large part to Steph Curry scoring 40 points. Jimmy Butler also contributed with 25 points, six assists and two rebounds as Golden State mounted a stunning 121-119 comeback win on Thursday.

The Dubs' winning streak is only at three, but they are 10-1 during the Jimmy Butler era and are well within reach of securing the fifth seed if they continue playing like this.

The Pistons, on the other hand, will be looking to put their last outing behind them after a 123-115 defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers on Thursday. After a shaky start to the season, Detroit has hit its stride under JB Bickerstaff and is now sixth in the Eastern Conference. The team can't afford any slip up as it may cost it a precious play-off spot that it has been hunting down.

While the Warriors can boast a superstar team, the "Bad Boys" possess the best of the rest, with Cade Cunningham having a stellar season. He’s averaging 25.5 PPG, 9.4 APG and 6.1 RPG and has established himself as one of the league’s most clinical guards at just 23.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 8

Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Pistons have a fairly clean bill of health, with Tobias Harris the only player on the injury report. The forward has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to personal reasons.

JB Bickerstaff will likely go with his usual unit of Ausar Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley as the starting five.

Point Guard Cade Cunnigham Dennis Schroder Daniss Jeniks Shooting Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Simone Fontecchio Small Forward Ausar Thompson Ronald Holland II Power Forward Malik Beasley Tobias Harris* Lindy Waters III Center Jalen Duren Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Jonathan Kuminga will miss the game due to an ongoing ankle injury and isn’t expected to return anytime soon. He is currently in the final stages of recovery, marking his 30th consecutive matchup out of action.

Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski is doubtful due to a back injury. He's listed as questionable, and his status will be known closer to tipoff.

But given coach Steve Kerr’s recent rotations, Podziemski is likely to play alongside Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Stephen Curry and Moses Moody.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Jonathan Kuminga* Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post

The cross-conference game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCS-BA, FSDDET and TV20 Detroit.

