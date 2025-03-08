Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. The two teams have identical 35-28 records and are in the same spot in different conferences. Detroit is sixth in the East, while Golden State is sixth in the West.

The two teams have played each other 310 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a 162-148 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 9, when the Warriors won 107-104 behind Draymond Green’s 19 points. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 32 points.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 8, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBCSBA and FDSNDT/TV 20 Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pistons (+205) vs. Warriors (-250)

Spread: Pistons (+6.5) vs. Warriors (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o233) vs. Warriors -110 (u233)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Pistons have been a revelation this season. After ending the past season with the worst record in the league, they have bounced back and how. Detroit has won eight of its past 10 games and looked poised for a top-six finish in the standings to confirm a playoff spot.

Detroit is coming off of a 123-115 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham was his prolific self with 37 points and 10 assists but got very little help from the rest of the starters. Dennis Schroder stepped up from the bench with 21 points.

The Warriors are fresh off of a 4-1 road trip and have the next seven games at home. They are 10-2 in the Jimmy Butler era and 10-1 when he plays. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their past 10 games.

Golden State is fresh off a 121-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The West Coast team was down 22 points in the first quarter but made its way back to a crucial win. Steph Curry got MVP chants at Barclays Center after his 40-point performance. Butler had 25 points, his best in a Warriors uniform.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 26.5, a mark he has crossed in the past two games. He might struggle to score against Golden State’s stellar defense, though. Bet on the under.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 26.5. While that is over his season average of 24.4 points, he averages 29.1 points over the past 10. Bet on Curry to go over the prop.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to get a win at home. They will be helped by Jaden Ivey’s absence from the Pistons starting lineup as he recovers from a lower leg injury. We expect Golden State to cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 233 points.

