Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 18th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will return to the Chase Center from a four-game road trip to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, January 18th.

The Pistons will head into this game off a 108-135 loss against the Phoenix Suns. With another loss at home, the Pistons are 10-32 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a loss. After a 99-119 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 16th, the Warriors will have some corrections to make as they seek a return to winning ways.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, January 18th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 19th, 2022; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Detroit Pistons Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

Although the Detroit Pistons lost their last game against the Phoenix Suns, they have impressed in their last five games. Going 3-2 in this period, the Pistons have beaten some good teams, and logged double-digit wins.

A lot of that can be attributed to the form of their rookie Cade Cunningham. In Jerami Grant's absence, Cunningham has stepped up as a leader for the team. Cunningham started the season slowly, but seems to have hit his stride.

The game against the Suns saw him put up 21 points on the night. His efforts were complemented by Trey Lyles and Corey Joseph, who put up 18 and 21 points, respectively.

Although the Pistons have struggled to be competitive, the emergence of Cade Cunningham as a potential star is a welcome development.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham looks on during the Detroit Pistons game

Detroit will look to Cade Cunningham to be a key player on Tuesday against the Warriors.

Cunningham has established himself as a legitimate contender for the Rookie of the Year award. After a slow start to his campaign, he has come into his own and has emerged as a star-caliber player for the Pistons.

Averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the season, Cunningham is a rare talent, given his skills for his size. Playing point guard at 6' 8", he shows has tremendous promise as a playmaker and scorer.

In his last ten games, Cunningham has had some impressive outings. Coming off a 29-point night against Utah in his team's win, the rookie will hope to lead his team to another win against a top team in the West.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Hamidou Diallo | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have fallen upon hard times in their last few games. Although they have had Klay Thompson's return after more than two years, the team has delivered some uncharacteristic performances in the last week.

Going 2-3 in their last five games, the Warriors are 31-12 on the season. After a particularly poor loss to the Timberwolves, the Warriors have a lot of problems to address with their rotation.

The major issue is Draymond Green's absence. Golden State relies heavily on the veteran to give them playmaking, hustle and leadership. Without Stephen Curry and Green in their previous outing, they succumbed to a 20-point loss, which only highlighted Green's value.

However, there is some good news, as Curry is expected to be available for Wednesday's game. Together with Andrew Wiggins, who is in great shape at the moment, the Warriors will hope to see the two lead the team to a much-needed win.

Key Player - Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins attempts to drive to the rim.

Andrew Wiggins could be a key player for the Golden State Warriors in this game against the Detroit Pistons.

Wiggins is having one of his best seasons in recent years. While playing a key role as a contributor for the Warriors, the 26-year old is living up to his potential as a former number one overall pick by being a potential All-Star starter this season.

The Warriors forward is averaging 18.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season. Although his last ten games have seen a drop in his scoring output, Wiggins has scored at opportune moments to keep Golden State in contention.

With Curry expected to play the next game and Klay Thompson still finding his rhythm, Wiggins will look to being a scoring anchor. That could be key in establishing a steady stream of offense for the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Otto Porter Jr. | C - Kevon Looney,

Pistons vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are strongly favored to emerge as the winners in this clash against the Detroit Pistons.

Although the Pistons have had a few wins in their last five games, playing the Warriors at home requires a different kind of momentum. The home court advantage for Golden State, in this regard, could be significant.

While the Warriors will miss Draymond Green, Curry's probable presence adds another arrow to their quiver. That could well be a potential difference maker.

Where to watch Pistons vs Warriors game?

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game as well.

