Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons visit Chase Center in San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Detroit Pistons are rock bottom right now, having endured 14 losses, which is the worst season record in the league. Meanwhile, the 10-9 Golden State Warriors are firmly in playoff contention.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21..

Date & Time: Saturday, January 30th, 10 PM ET (Sunday, January 31st, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors swept the Minnesota Timberwolves in their two-game mini-series but lost to the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

They have had bursts of good games this season but have been inconsistent overall. However, rookie James Wiseman has emerged as an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year award, while Kelly Oubre Jr. has found his rhythm after a horrible start to the season.

Advertisement

Here is the choppy rhythm of the Warriors' early season results: LL WW L WW L WW LL WW LL WW



Haven't lost or won three in a row. Get a chance for a third straight W in Phoenix tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are looking for their third win in a row. They have seen an improvement in production on the floor after Draymond Green's return to the lineup.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry, is currently leading the league in 4th-quarter points and free throw percentage.

He is making a case for his third MVP season, but the Golden Warriors will need to win more games for Curry to win the award.

Advertisement

At the moment, the team relies a lot on Curry's contributions on the floor, yet he averages the least usage among stars in the league (22%) this campaign.

Steph Curry: "When the games are in the margins for us this year, the common theme is that in certain 3 or 4 minute windows, we don't play with the right intentions." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 29, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continue to endure the slow and painful struggles of a rebuild.

The team's main player is Jerami Grant, who is proving to be a two-way beast. However, the Detroit Pistons' more illustrious names like Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose are averaging unimpressive numbers this season.

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons won their last outing against the LA Lakers, so that should stand them in good stead coming into this game.

Blake Griffin is averaging 12 points despite playing over 32 minutes per game, but he needs to improve his production if the Detroit Pistons wish to win this match.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant is averaging the most points in his team this season, contributing over 23 points per game.

He is also the team's most capable perimeter defender. Grant is making his case for this year's 'Most Improved Player' award. He continues to be the player the Detroit Pistons rely upon to score and win games down the stretch.

🚨 @JeramiGrant is 1️⃣ of 6️⃣ players in the NBA this season with averages of 24.0+ PPG, 6.0+ RPG, 2.0+ 3FGM pic.twitter.com/1ZzaqeWH5B — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Delon Wright, G - Wayne Ellington, F- Jerami Grant, F- Blake Griffin, C- Mason Plumlee.

Pistons vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to win this game against the slumping Detroit Pistons.

However, the Detroit Pistons' win against the mighty LA Lakers gives them confidence heading into this game.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors need to improve their shooting and decision-making in offence when Curry and Green are off the floor.

Where to watch Pistons vs Warriors?

The Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Bay Area in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.