Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Predictions and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The upcoming match, on January 5 2024 at 3;00 AM UTC will feature a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons. This game will take place at the Chase Center. In their encounter on November 7 2023, the Warriors emerged as winners with a score of 120-109.

The Warriors will be facing the Pistons on the night of back-to-back games. They are coming off a loss against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, where Nikola Jokic sealed the victory with a game-winning shot. The Pistons have had a historical bad season so far and are currently struggling in terms of performance, in the NBA.

In the regular season, they have participated in 308 games overall. The Golden State Warriors have won 160 games, compared to the Detroit Pistons' 148 victories.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Pistons (+345) vs. Warriors (-400)

Spread: Pistons (+9.5) vs. Warriors (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Pisons (O 241) vs. Warriors (U 241)

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors preview

With their skills, it is expected that the Warriors will emerge victorious in the game. Despite facing the challenge of playing on two nights, the Warriors should encounter no difficulties in overcoming the Pistons because of their offensive capabilities.

The Pistons, on the other hand, continue to struggle due to having the worst defensive net rating, in the league. Their only hope lies in outscoring the Warriors, which is undoubtedly an arduous undertaking.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors starting line ups

In the Pistons starting lineup, Cade Cunningham will take on the role of point guard (PG) with Jaden Ivy as his shooting guard (SG). Isaiah Livers will hold down the (SF) position while Bojan Bogdanovic will play as power forward (PF). Lastly, Jalen Duren will anchor the team as center.

Meanwhile for the Warriors Stephen Curry will play the point guard (PG) position, supported by Chris Paul as his shooting guard (SG). Klay Thompson will take on the role of forward (SF) Jonathan Kuminga will hold down power forward (PF). Trayce Jackson Davis will play as center.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

In the last 10 games, Stephen Curry has averaged 23.1 points, going over the 20% of the time. Regarding points, rebounds, and assists, the over/under for Stephen Curry in recent games are set at 36.52 points. Consider betting over against the Pistons as they don't have defensive matchups for Stephen Curry.

In his last 10 games, Klay Thompson has averaged close to the 20.5 over/under line, suggesting a balanced chance for the over and under.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors predictions

The Golden State Warriors are heavily favored to win against the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors have short betting odds and are overwhelming 1.22 favorites, giving them an 82% chance of winning. The current spread is 9.5 and the total points line is 241. Expect the Warriors to score a bunch while the Pistons struggle to keep up the offensive onslaught.