Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Detroit is eight in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record, while Indiana is fifth with a 25-20 record.

The two teams have played each other 216 times in the regular season, with Indy holding a 113-103 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season. The Pacers lead the series 2-1 so far. They last played on Jan. 16, when Indy won 111-100 behind Myles Turner’s 28 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points for Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pistons (+205) vs. Pacers (-250)

Spread: Pistons (+6.5) vs. Pacers (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o229) vs. Pacers -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Pistons were on a tear before losing two straight games. They are coming off of a 110-91 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Cade Cunningham had 22 points but found very little support from his teammates.

While Detroit might have had two bad games, it has been far better when compared to last season’s 15th-place finish in the Eastern standings. Cunningham has taken a step in the right direction and is very likely to be named an All-Star reserve.

The Pacers are one of the hottest teams in the league right now with a 8-2 record in the past 10 games. They most recently blew out the San Antonio Spurs 136-98 on Friday. All starters scored in double digits and were led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 28 points.

Pascal Siakam had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin contributed 15, 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 26.5. While that is over his season average of 24.8 points, this could be a risk worth taking as it could be a high-scoring game.

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 17.5. Fresh off a 28-point performance, bet on Hali to keep the good run going.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to win at home. They have been prolific this year and should get a win Wednesday as well. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 229 points.

