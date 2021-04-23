Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - April 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Coming off a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Indiana Pacers host another side who are in full rebuilding mode - the Detroit Pistons - on Friday night.

The Detroit Pistons have lost seven of their last ten matchups and are currently propping up the rest of the Eastern Conference. Ahead of the game, coach Casey's side will have to improve on the defensive end after conceding the 6th-most points of any team over the last ten outings. During the same stretch, the Indiana Pacers have scored 117 points a night, 7th-best in the league.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, April 24th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 24th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana, IN

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey.

If the Detroit Pistons had one or two more All-Star caliber players to pair with Jerami Grant, they could have been a lot more competitive this season. Coach Casey's team has been plucky in defeat. The Pistons don't go away easily, having twice come within single-digit points in their games against the LA Clippers last week.

The primary concern for the Detroit Pistons this season has been their inability to score the ball. They rank inside the bottom half of teams for field-goal and three-point shooting, and while they are 5th for most free-throws per game, they only connect with 76.8% (21st).

Key Player - Josh Jackson

Josh Jackson has flourished since gaining more responsibility in the Detroit Pistons lineup. The 24-year-old has played the team's last ten games and averaged 17.6 points on 47% shooting during that time. He also led all his teammates in +/- rating when on the court with 2.8. Only three other Pistons players have a positive score.

Although they ultimately lost, it was Josh Jackson who kept the Detroit Pistons' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs interesting on Thursday. Scoring 29 points on the night, it was the second such time he had done so in the last five games. This brought his scoring average up to 20.6 points a night over the last five.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cory Joseph l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Jerami Grant l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Mason Plumlee

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Indiana Pacers may yet earn the eighth seed in the East. With all the injuries the Charlotte Hornets face, the Pacers sit just one game behind them. They also have eight games left against sides with worse records than their own.

For that run-in, though, Indiana Pacers fans will be hoping to see All-Star Domantas Sabonis back on the floor after missing the last two games with back problems. His serial rebounding and shooting have been essential to the Pacers' success this year and he is the major reason they have their current record.

Should he miss out, however, Brogdon and LeVert will have to step up again, after leading the Pacers to victory on Wednesday with 57 points between them.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon has been one of the most consistent aspects of the Indiana Pacers' recent inconsistent run. He and Caris LeVert have formed a formidable partnership in the team's backcourt, putting up a combined 45.4 points in their last 8 matchups together.

In that time, Brogdon has averaged a solid stat line of 23 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He was also entrusted with the most field-goal and three-point attempts, draining 44.1% and 34.5% respectively.

Brogdon has continued his upward career trajectory this season, averaging career-highs in points and rebounds. He has become one of the best all-round guards in the league. Suiting up alongside LeVert, they will certainly be able to help the Indiana Pacers improve in the coming seasons.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Justin Holiday l Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis l Center - Goga Bitadze

Pistons vs Pacers Match Prediction

With a home-court advantage and a greater variety of scoring options over the Detroit Pistons, this should be a comfortable win for the Indiana Pacers. In four of their last five matchups, at least five Pacers players have scored double-digit points. Meanwhile, on Thursday night, three of their starters scored over 20.

Although they won't go down without a fight, as they have proven recently, the Detroit Pistons will probably not have enough for this encounter.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Pacers Matchup

The game will be shown locally on Bally Sports Detroit Plus and on Bally Sports Indiana. You can also stream it live with an NBA League Pass.