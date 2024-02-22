Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Indiana Pacers for the third time this season on Thursday. Detroit, which is winless in their two games against Indiana, will be hoping to finally break through in the next encounter. Cade Cunningham has been upgraded to probable, so he could likely lead the Pistons’ charge.

The Pacers, after hosting the All-Star Game, resume their quest of grabbing at least a guaranteed playoff spot. They hold a 31-25 record for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. A win over Detroit will give them a 1.5 lead over the Miami Heat (30-25) for the coveted place in the standings.

The Pistons have lost three straight games after winning their previous two. However, they gave the Pacers a tough time in their last encounter so that will be something they can build on. Detroit is raring to play the role of a spoiler for the rest of the season.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Pacers will host the Pistons on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports DET are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, 93.5/107.5 The Fan and 950 AM to tune into the action.

Moneyline: Pistons (+475) vs. Pacers (-650)

Spread: Pistons (+11.5) vs. Pacers (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Pistons (o246.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u246.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Detroit Pistons have nothing to play for except for some pride. They have the worst record in the NBA but could play the role of spoilers as the rest of the season progresses. Indiana’s chance of keeping the sixth place will take a big hit if the Pistons can manage to beat them.

The Pacers are looking like a team that can make a good run in the playoffs. They will have to take care of the teams that they’re supposed to beat. Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates can’t afford to overlook their visitors who have nothing to lose.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

Pistons coach Monty Williams could start with Simon Fontecchio, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Rick Carlisle, Indiana’s coach, could counter with a lineup featuring Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson, Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham has an over/under points prop of 21.5, which is about the same as his season average of 21.9 PPG. Cunningham has averaged just 17.3 points this month and might still be feeling a little discomfort from his previously injured knee. He might not get over his points prop on Thursday.

14.5 is the over/under points prop for Bennedict Mathurin, which is a little lower than his season average of 15.6 PPG. The athletic guard is coming off a superb performance in the NBA All-Stars Rising Challenge and might sustain that form. Against Detroit’s poor defense, he could easily get over his points prop.

Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

The break has given the Detroit Pistons some time to finetune their strategy on both ends of the floor, particularly after the trades. However, the Indiana Pacers look prime to start a strong finish to the season to nail a playoff spot.

Indiana could stay unbeaten in the season against Detroit and overwhelm their opponents against the spread.