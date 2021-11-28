Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers host the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center on Sunday. The Lakers are 10-11 through their first 21 games and have been struggling so far. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Pistons are near the bottom of the league standings with a 4-15 record.

The two franchises have a brief history of rivalry in the NBA. The two teams have locked horns in the NBA Finals thrice - in 1988, 1989, and 2004 - with the Pistons winning the last two meetings. The two fanbases have never liked each other and in their last regular-season matchup, a scuffle broke out between the two squads.

After a supposed dirty play by LeBron James where he hit Isaiah Stewart on the face, matters escalated and led to an ejection and subsequent suspension of both players. James didn't play in the Lakers' sole visit to Madison Square Garden and it resulted in a six-point loss. Stewart received a two-game suspension for chasing after James in an unsportsmanlike manner and not leaving the court even after the ejection was announced.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Detroit Pistons against the LA Lakers

The Pistons have listed Kelly Olynyk as out due to a left knee sprain, while Frank Jackson and Killian Hayes are both probable due to left ankle and thumb sprains respectively. Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett and Chris Smith were all sent to their NBA G-League affiliate, Motor City Cruise.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Isaiah Livers Out G-League - On Assignment Jamorko Pickett Out G-League - Two-way Chris Smith Out G-League - Two-way Kelly Olynyk Out Left Knee Sprain Frank Jackson Probable Left Ankle Sprain Killian Hayes Probable Left Thumb Sprain

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James and the LA Lakers against the Detroit Pistons

The LA Lakers have had their fair share of injuries this season. LeBron James is once again on the injury report with an abdominal strain and many believe he will not lace up to avoid another incident with hot-headed Isaiah Stewart.

Meanwhile, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn continue to be out. Anthony Davis suffered a head contusion but reportedly has no concussion symptoms. He is listed as probable for the game. Moreover, Jay Huff and Chaundee Brown Jr. will be sent to their NBA G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, on two-way deals.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jay Huff Out G-League - Two-way Chaundee Brown Jr. Out G-League - Two-way LeBron James Questionable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Probable Head Contusion Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee - Bone Bruise Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury - Recovery

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are likely going to deploy the lineup from their last game against the LA Lakers. Killian Hayes' absence has put Cory Joseph in the lineup as the point guard next to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant will retain their center and power forward positions, with Saddiq Bey playing small forward. Saben Lee, Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo are expected to get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

If both LeBron James and Anthony Davis don't lace up, coach Frank Vogel will be forced to make some changes to the lineup like he has been doing all season. The LA Lakers have played with 11 different starting lineups in their first 21 games and there is clearly no sign of continuity. Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan will keep their roles as point guard and center respectively.

If they play, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the forwards. If they don't, we should expect Talen Horton-Tucker and Carmelo Anthony as their replacements, respectively. Meanwhile, Avery Bradley is the new shooting guard right now until Trevor Ariza or Kendrick Nunn return.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

G - Cory Joseph | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan.

