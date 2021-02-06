Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some exciting basketball action as the slumping Detroit Pistons lock horns with the red-hot LA Lakers for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The LA Lakers will seek to avenge the shock loss from their earlier encounter against Detroit this season. Anthony Davis was on the sidelines for that game but will be available this time around as the LA Lakers look to set things right with a win on Saturday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Sunday, February 7th 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

LA Lakers Preview

Defending champions LA Lakers have been firing on all cylinders this season and will enter this contest on a three-game winning streak. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been tearing through the competition with authority and are the team to beat in the West. They will aim to keep the hot-streak alive with another win on Saturday night at home.

LeBron is shooting a career-high 41% from three this season. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhWZM8jAT1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 5, 2021

The LA Lakers' superstar duo is averaging an impressive 46 points between them in the regular season. Fans can expect this number to go way up as they embark on their title defense in the postseason.

Key Player - LeBron James

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers stands with LeBron James

LeBron James is a generational talent who can change the fortunes of any team in the association. He has brought the LA Lakers back to relevance since his arrival from Cleveland, and has seen the Larry O'Brien Trophy return to Hollywood after a decade. He is in prime form this season and is among the MVP favorites in his eighteenth year in the league.

The 16-time All-Star is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 49.6% shooting from the floor. NBA fans can expect King James to exact revenge against Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons in their matchup at the Staples Center.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.

Detroit Pistons Preview

To say that the Detroit Pistons have been struggling this season would be an understatement. They did manage to beat the LA Lakers in their first meeting earlier this year, though as the saying goes, lightning doesn't strike twice.

The Detroit Pistons will enter this contest on a three-game losing streak and currently hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference this campaign.

Key Player - Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Blake Griffin led the effort in the Detroit Pistons' shock win over the LA Lakers in their previous clash with an impressive 23-point performance. He will fancy his chances of repeating the magic from that night as the Detroit Pistons get ready to hit the floor at the Staples Center for Saturday night's enticing fixture.

Blake Griffin is no stranger to the arena, as he played there for several seasons with the LA Clippers. His move to the Detroit Pistons has witnessed a fall in his stock over the last few seasons.

With the trade deadline around the corner, Griffin will look to turn in a performance that could help his chances of landing on a title contender.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

Pistons vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons have lost eight of their last ten games, while the LA Lakers have won seven of their last ten outings and will enter this matchup with a terrific .739 winning percentage.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis could potentially explode for a big game as they have unfinished business with the slumping Detroit Pistons. The LA Lakers are the heavy favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Lakers?

