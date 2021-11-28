Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will meet the LA Lakers for the second time this NBA season. In their last matchup, the fight between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James had bitter consequences for both players. The league suspended James for one game and Stewart for two. The upcoming matchup will be a reignition of what transpired, and things will for sure be heated. But for the fans, this only means an entertaining game.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 28th, 9:30 PM ET (Monday, November 29th, 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with four wins and 15 losses. Another loss will push them further away from their dreams of playing in the playoffs this season. However, being ranked dead last in the league in offensive rating (100.5) and 21st out of 30 in defensive rating (110.1) means there is a high probability they will miss yet another postseason.

With Kelly Olynyk listed as out against the LA Lakers, the Detroit Pistons will play without one of their crucial scoring assets. This puts them at a severe disadvantage against a team that has decent defensive ability.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Detroit's key player for Sunday's game will be Jerami Grant. Grant is an exceptional scorer in comparison to the other options available to coach Dwane Casey. Currently, the 27-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers.

In his last game against the LA Lakers, the Detroit Pistons' power forward dropped a whooping 36 points. If he can produce a similar performance, his team will have a chance of adding a fifth victory to their record.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cory Joseph | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have had an awful start to their season. What was thought to be a super team comprising three of the most lethal individual stars in the league - LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook - has been pretty much a dud until now. They have a record of 10 wins and 11 losses going into Sunday and are ranked 8th in the Western Conference.

In their previous matchup with the Pistons, the Lakers struggled to control their opponents in the second and third quarter. Detroit scored 42 against LA's 31 in the second and 31 against LA's 23 in the third. To win, the LA Lakers will need to find a way to defend Grant, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has, so far, been the only glimmer of hope, apart from Carmelo Anthony, at Camp LA Lakers. He has been an absolute beast on both the offensive and defensive ends. In his previous game against the Pistons, AD scored 30 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and rejecting 5 shots.

He is currently averaging 24.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. In fact, he is only behind Myles Turner (3 blocks per game) in blocking in the entire league. His form will be of utmost importance to the LA Lakers in their game against the Detroit Pistons.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Pistons vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are weak on both ends of the court. With Olynyk out, they will be even less impactful at attacking. The Lakers, on the other hand, are far more superior on both ends. They have Westbrook, AD and LBJ who are all top notch scorers. We predict that the Los Angeles Lakers will win this game.

Where to watch Pistons vs Lakers?

Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports DET will be local broadcasters for the game on Sunday. Meanwhile, fans will also be able to watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

