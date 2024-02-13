Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. The Lakers blew the Pisons away by a 133-107 margin when the teams last met on November 29. Anthony Davis' 28 points and 16 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell's 35-point night proved decisive.

The Lakers are coming off four wins in their last five outings. Meanwhile, the Pistons, who haven't moved off the bottom of the standings since the first week, have recorded two wins in their past three games. Detroit is showing promise with their improved play behind their recent roster additions.

Rising prospects like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have also improved their production and efficiency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Lakers injury reports

Detroit Pistons injury report for February 13

The Pistons' injury report includes five players. Quentin Grimes (knee) and Isaiah Stewart (ankle) are out with injuries. Meanwhile, Malcolm Cazalon, Jared Rhoden and Stanley Umude are also out after being assigned G-League duties.

LA Lakers injury report for February 13

The Lakers injury report includes six players. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are questionable. They will be game-time decisions. Meanwhile, Max Christie (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out.

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart for February 13

Point guards Cade Cunningham Marcus Sasser Shake Milton Shooting guards Jaden Ivey Evan Fournier Malachi Flynn Small forwards Simone Fontecchio Troy Brown Jr. Power forwards Ausar Thompson Mike Muscala Centers Jalen Duren James Wiseman

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for February 13

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Skylar Mays Dylan Windler Small forwards LeBron James* Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power Forwards Rui Hachimura Christian Woods Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Colin Castleton

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play. Lineups will be updated close to the game.

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Lakers key matchups

The Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win on Tuesday owing to their better talent and experience compared to their young counterparts. The Lakers are also on a roll with four wins in their past five games.

However, some key matchups could help the Pistons make this an intriguing game. The first is between Anthony Davis and Jalen Duren. The latter, 20, matches up well to Davis with his size and length. He could use the physicality to limit the Lakers' arguably most decisive player.

The other matchup that could determine the outcome is the Lakers' backcourt duo of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell against the tandem of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. The Pistons' guards are one of the few backcourts in the league with the length to matchup against Russell and Reaves.

LA looks nearly unbeatable when the two struggle to get going, so the Pistons could look to capitalize on that.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!