Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th January 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers host the struggling Detroit Pistons

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, 5th January 2020 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Result

Detroit Pistons (13-23): 111-104 win over the Golden State Warriors (4th January)

Los Angeles Lakers (28-7): 123-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans (3rd January)

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons entered the season with the ambition to compete in the Eastern Conference, although the team finds itself facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs after starting the season with a 13-23 record. Detroit's win over the Golden State Warriors was just their second victory in 10 games, and they travel to Los Angeles having won just five road games this season.

Blake Griffin could miss a fourth consecutive game due to a knee injury, although Sekou Doumbouya has shown plenty of promise since being promoted to the starting five. Despite ongoing trade talks, Andre Drummond has also stated his intention to remain with the team that drafted him, and a win over the Lakers would give the Pistons a huge lift as they attempt to catch the 8th placed Orlando Magic.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond remains a key player for Detroit

Drummond could still be dealt ahead of the trade deadline, although as things stand, the 26-year-old remains vital to the Pistons. During the win over the Warriors, Drummond managed 14 points and 18 rebounds, and the New York native enters tonight's game averaging 17.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per contest.

Pistons Predicted Lineup:

Sekou Doumbouya, Tony Snell, Andre Drummond, Sviatoslav Mykhailuk, Tim Frazier

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a run of four successive defeats towards the end of December, although Frank Vogel's team has been able to bounce back over the past week. The Lakers overcame a stubborn Pelicans team on Friday night to extend their win streak to four, and only the Milwaukee Bucks possess a better record.

The Lakers have lost just three games at Staples Center since the opening night of the season, and the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to dominate the opposition. Additionally, role players such as Kyle Kuzma, Avery Bradley, and Danny Gren have delivered big performances over the past seven days, and LA will be difficult to stop come the playoffs.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis enters the game in excellent form

While James has embraced his role as the Lakers' playmaker, Anthony Davis has operated as the team's number one offensive option. The 26-year-old is averaging 27.8 points per game, and he scored 46 points in his most recent outing against his former team while making 15 of 21 attempts from the field.

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Avery Bradley

Pistons vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Pistons have been woeful over the past month, and they have been particularly bad on the road. While they will be eager to prove their critics wrong, the Lakers have been formidable over the past week, and it is difficult to envision anything other than a comfortable win for Vogel's team.

Where to Watch Pistons vs Lakers?

The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet and Fox Sports Detroit from 10:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via the NBA League Pass.