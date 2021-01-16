Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 16th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Detroit Pistons head over to South Beach to take on a short-handed Miami Heat in the 2020-21 NBA on Saturday..

The 2-9 Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and come in with a two-game losing streak. The Pistons, however, face a depleted Miami Heat, who have multiple players unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The Detroit Pistons have been fortunate on the injury front this season - with no player missing out due to COVID-19. But they have failed to convert that into wins.

The Detroit Pistons are languishing in a lowly 23rd place in defensive ratings and will need to tighten things up on that front to turn around their dismal start to the season.

Meanwhile, the 4-6 Miami Heat are nowhere close to their last season's form. The Heat have been pretty inconsistent this campaign and are still finding their groove.

Like the Detroit Pistons, the Miami Heat enter this game on a two-game losing streak. However, the availability of only eight players for the Saturday night home game could exacerbate things for the Miami Heat.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Injury updates

The Detroit Pistons don't have any major injury concerns ahead of their matchup with the Miami Heat, with Killian Hayes being the only player who will miss the game against last season's finalists.

On the other hand, the Heat will be substantially undermanned in this matchup.

That is because they will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Maurice Harkless, KZ Okpala and Udonis Haslem due to the league's stringent COVID-19 protocols.

As if that was not enough, Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard could be out as well, as they are recovering from minor injuries, which doesn't augur well for the Miami Heat's prospects against the Detriot Pistons.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

The Detroit Pistons are likely to continue with their starting five from their previous matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jerami Grant and Blake Griffin should resume their roles as the two forwards. The center position could feature Mason Plumlee, and in the backcourt, the duo of Delon Wright and Josh Jackson is expected to start.

Thus the Detroit Pistons have a golden opportunity to win against the severely depleted Miami Heat.

Duncan Robinson might be the purest shooter in the league not residing in The Bay. (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/kTJlWlNxxU — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 13, 2021

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, could see a new lineup against the Detroit Pistons, with Duncan Robinson the only returning player from their usual starting-five.

The Miami Heat are likely to see Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in the backcourt and Duncan stepping in as the small forward. In the frontline, it could be Precious Achiuwa featuring as the power forward, and Kelly Olynyk at the center position.

Nevertheless, it would be a big test for the role players to prove their worth to the Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

General view of the Little Caesars Arena

Detroit Pistons:

G Delon Wright, G Josh Jackson, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

The Miami Heat bench reacts to a dunk by Kendrick Nunn .

Miami Heat:

G Gabe Vincent, G Max Strus, F Duncan Robinson, F Precious Achiuw,a C Kelly Olynyk.