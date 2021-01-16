Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

A full-strength Detroit Pistons takes on a depleted Miami Heat on Saturday night in the NBA. Despite losing a ton of players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols set in place by the league, the Heat will be able to suit up the minimum eight players for the game against the Pistons.

Ironically, they are facing a Detroit team that has not missed a single player this season due to coronavirus concerns. But the Pistons have not utilized their advantage over the other NBA teams as they have a league-worst 2-9 record heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Saturday, January 16th, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 17th, 6:30 AM IST)

Location - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

The defending Eastern Conference champions have now lost two straight games and are in danger of falling further down in the standings. With a 4-6 record, the Miami Heat are outside of the top eight teams in the conference and are fighting to stay in the middle of the pack.

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons can’t seem to catch a break despite their good fortunes but have a good chance of winning against the Heat tonight.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Even with the presence of Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, and Jerami Grant, the Detroit Pistons are in rebuilding mode. There’s a distinct possibility that all three could be moved before the trade deadline in favor of younger up-and-coming stars and draft picks.

JERAMI GRANT averaged less than 10 PTS his first 4 seasons in the NBA.



He averaged 12 PTS & 3.5 REB last season.



He's averaging career-high in PTS (25.1), REB (6.2), AST (1.9), 3PT (2.7) this season. pic.twitter.com/fTHRcxTHYF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 11, 2021

The game tonight, along with the rest of the team’s outings this season, will seem like an audition for the aforementioned players who could play for a title contender very soon following the arms race triggered by the James-Harden-to-Brooklyn-Nets deal.

Expect all three players to try and impress their would-be suitors.

Key Player - Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is a shadow of his former All-Star self. These days, he would much rather spot up for a three rather than power his way to the hoop for a dunk. He may be a starter for the Detroit Pistons but on a team looking to win a championship, he would be an excellent backup forward playing limited minutes.

Facing an undermanned Miami Heat team, Griffin should be able to take advantage of his matchups, using his experience to outplay his opponents.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright G Josh Jackson F Jerami Grant F Blake Griffin C Mason Plumlee

Miami Heat Preview

Where do we begin with the Miami Heat’s injury woes?

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Due to the COVID-19 protocols set by the NBA, the Heat will be missing the services of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Maurice Harkless, KZ Okpala, and Udonis Haslem when they meet the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Additionally, Meyers Leonard will also be unavailable due to a shoulder injury, and Tyler Herro is also doubtful following a neck injury.

For the Heat to win, the rest of the team’s players will have to work doubly hard, but the lack of playing time in previous games could make fatigue a major factor in determining the game’s outcome.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has to find mismatches wherever he can and exploit them.

Key Player - Gabe Vincent

If there’s one player who has benefitted from the Miami Heat’s recent spate of injuries, it’s Gabe Vincent. In the last two games, Vincent averaged 22.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. He will need another strong performance if the Heat are to have any chance at all of winning the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Gabe Vincent G Max Strus F Duncan Robinson F Precious Achiuwa C Kelly Olynyk

Pistons vs Heat Match Prediction

The matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat seems almost unfair. But the Heat’s never-say-die attitude should give the Pistons quite a battle tonight.

Detroit will have the advantage talent-wise and this will likely be enough for them to win the ball game.

Where to Watch Pistons vs Heat?

The Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat game will be shown on live television locally via FOX Sports Detroit and FOX Sports Sun. For international viewers, the matchup will be available to watch on NBA League Pass.

