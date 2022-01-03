Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the Bucks look to continue their winning streak.

The Detroit Pistons are coming into this game with a record that reads 6-28 as they sit at the foot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have had an atrocious campaign thus far and there has been no indication of that changing. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and have picked up only two wins from 17 games on the road. But confidence should be high after edging out the San Antonio Spurs in an overtime thriller.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks seem to have found their swagger back as the defending champions are on a six-game winning streak and have a record of 25-13 as they find themselves only one game behind leader Chicago Bulls. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are 13-5 at home. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the driving force behind their success.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Jerami Grant has been linked with a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Detroit Pistons nearly have a fully fit roster for their trip to Milwaukee barring starting center Isaiah Stewart, and Cory Joseph, who are unavailable for selection after entering the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the NBA. Frank Jackson is also not available as he is recovering from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk is recovering from a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Isaiah Stewart Out Covid-19 Cory Joseph Out Covid-19 Frank Jackson Out Ankle Kelly Olynyk Out Knee

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has almost every player available to him

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is being monitored on a day-to-day basis as he is taking time away from the court for personal reasons. Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Semi Ojeleye and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are the other absentees for the Bucks as they have entered health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Ankle Khris Middleton Questionable Personal Semi Ojeleye Out Covid-19 Thanasis Antetokounmpo Out Covid-19

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham are set to start as guards for the Detroit Pistons while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Hamidou Diallo and Saddiq Bey. Trey Lyles will be at center in the absence of Isaiah Stewart.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen are expected to man the backcourt for the Milwaukee Bucks, while the forwards for them will be Pat Connaughton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The center will be Bobby Portis.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes, Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham, Small Foward - Hamidou Diallo , Power Forward - Saddiq Bey, Center - Trey Lyles

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Foward - Pat Connaughton , Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Detroit Pistons Milwaukee Bucks 1 votes so far