Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons start their four-game road trip on Thursday as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Pistons finished their five-game homestand with a loss to the Miami Heat, while the Bucks have won four straight games after a slow start to the season.

The Pistons played a great game in their 100-92 loss to the Heat on Tuesday. Despite the absence of Isaiah Stewart and Cade Cunningham in foul trouble, the Pistons were ahead for most of the game. However, they let the Heat go on a 27-6 run at the start of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are finally finding their rhythm after battling injuries in the first month of the season. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are finally healthy, and the defending champions have won four straight at home. They mauled the Orlando Magic 123-92 in their most recent outing.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons have a handful of players on the injury list for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. They six players listed as out including big man Isaiah Stewart, who is still suspended for his role in the scuffle with LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Killian Hayes will miss his third straight game due to a left thumb sprain, while Kelly Olynyk is still nursing a sprained left knee. Hayes is not expected to be out for long and Olynyk is out for six weeks.

Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett and Chris Smith are all on assignment to the NBA G League. Livers was a second-round pick by the Pistons this year, while Livers and Smith are signed to two-way deals.

Player Status Reason Killian Hayes Out Left Thumb Sprain Isaiah Livers Out G League Assignment Kelly Olynyk Out Left Knee Sprain Jamorko Pickett Out G League Assignment Chris Smith Out G League Assignment Isaiah Stewart Out League Suspension

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are on their way to a fully healthy roster. Only three players are listed as out for the game against the Detroit Pistons. Brook Lopez, who has not played since their first game of the season, is close to returning and ramping up his basketball activities.

Donte DiVincenzo is still recovering from surgery on his left ankle, but he's expected to return soon. He was injured in the first round of last year's playoffs against the Miami Heat. Finally, Semi Ojeleye is out due to a right calf strain.

Player Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Injury Brook Lopez Out Back Soreness Semi Ojeleye Out Right Calf Strain

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

With two starters out for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons are going to need some of their role players to step up. Cory Joseph is expected to continue starting in place of Killian Hayes, while Luka Garza gets another crack at center with Isaiah Stewart still suspended.

Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey are the starting forwards, and Cade Cunningham completes their lineup. Off the bench, Frank Jackson looks like a legitimate sixth man, while Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson, Hamidou Diallo and Saben Lee will get additional minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks have three of their five starters healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the starting power forward, alongside Khris Middleton at small forward. Jrue Holiday is the starting point guard with Grayson Allen at shooting guard.

Allen has done a wonderful job filling in for Donte DiVincenzo. Crowd favorite Bobby Portis starts at center in place of Brook Lopez. Pat Connaughton is playing great off the bench, as well as Jordan Nwora. Rodney Hood and George Hill are two veterans that will give the Bucks more options off the bench.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Cory Joseph | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Luka Garza

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Bobby Portis

