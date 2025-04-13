Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 13, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday for their final regular season game of the season. The upcoming matchup is the second leg of their back-to-back meetings as the Bucks stand 3-0 in their season series following their 125-119 road win on Friday.
The Bucks (47-34) and the Pistons (44-37) have already secured their playoff spots, with the fifth and sixth seeds in the Eastern Conference, respectively.
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds
The Pistons-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, and locally on FDSWI and FDSDET. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Pistons (+240) vs. Bucks (-285)
Spread: Pistons (-7.5) vs. Bucks (+7.5)
Total (O/U): -110 (o223.5) / -110 (u223.5)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview
The Detroit Pistons have won five of their last 10 outings after their home loss to the Bucks on Friday. They have Cade Cunningham listed as probable to play, while Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, and Ausar Thompson are listed out for the contest.
Detroit will likely use a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Malik Beasley (SG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SF), Tobias Harris (PF), and Jalen Duren (C).
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are riding a seven-game winning streak after their road win on Friday and are likely to rest their starting players on Sunday.
They have Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins listed as probable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr.'s participation is questionable. Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims as listed out.
Milwaukee is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ryan Rollins (PG), Andre Jackson Jr. (SG), Pat Connaughton (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), and Pete Nance (C).
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips
Tobias Harris is expected to log over 9.5 points in the contest. He is averaging 13.9 points this season and has consistently crossed the mark in his last five outings. Harris also recorded over the line in all three meetings against the Bucks this season, with 17 points against them on Friday.
Kyle Kuzma could record under 5.5 rebounds. While he's averaging slightly above the line this season, he has failed to cross the mark in his previous seven games. Kuzma also logged just one rebound against the Pistons on Friday.
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction
Though the Bucks have dominated the Pistons this season, Detroit is expected to edge out a win on Sunday as Milwaukee will likely rest its starters ahead of the playoffs.
