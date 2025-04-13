Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 13, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday for their final regular season game of the season. The upcoming matchup is the second leg of their back-to-back meetings as the Bucks stand 3-0 in their season series following their 125-119 road win on Friday.

Ad

The Bucks (47-34) and the Pistons (44-37) have already secured their playoff spots, with the fifth and sixth seeds in the Eastern Conference, respectively.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pistons-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, and locally on FDSWI and FDSDET. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Pistons (+240) vs. Bucks (-285)

Spread: Pistons (-7.5) vs. Bucks (+7.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o223.5) / -110 (u223.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Detroit Pistons have won five of their last 10 outings after their home loss to the Bucks on Friday. They have Cade Cunningham listed as probable to play, while Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, and Ausar Thompson are listed out for the contest.

Ad

Detroit will likely use a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Malik Beasley (SG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SF), Tobias Harris (PF), and Jalen Duren (C).

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are riding a seven-game winning streak after their road win on Friday and are likely to rest their starting players on Sunday.

They have Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins listed as probable, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr.'s participation is questionable. Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims as listed out.

Ad

Milwaukee is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ryan Rollins (PG), Andre Jackson Jr. (SG), Pat Connaughton (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), and Pete Nance (C).

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Tobias Harris is expected to log over 9.5 points in the contest. He is averaging 13.9 points this season and has consistently crossed the mark in his last five outings. Harris also recorded over the line in all three meetings against the Bucks this season, with 17 points against them on Friday.

Ad

Kyle Kuzma could record under 5.5 rebounds. While he's averaging slightly above the line this season, he has failed to cross the mark in his previous seven games. Kuzma also logged just one rebound against the Pistons on Friday.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Though the Bucks have dominated the Pistons this season, Detroit is expected to edge out a win on Sunday as Milwaukee will likely rest its starters ahead of the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More