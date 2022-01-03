Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons start a three-game road trip at Fiserv Forum to face the defending champion and sizzling-hot Milwaukee Bucks.

Following a nail-biting win against the San Antonio Spurs, the depleted Detroit Pistons will encounter a huge uptick in opposition against the Bucks. Detroit will have to manufacture its offense as it did against the Spurs, with some of its key players like Jerami Grant still missing.

Cade Cunningham, the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been removed from the Detroit Pistons’ official injury report. Having him on the floor is a boost for the team who will face the stacked Milwaukee Bucks.

Riding on a six-game winning streak, the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking the part of the dominant champion. Milwaukee’s dominating form has largely been due to the all-around brilliance of Giannis Antetokoumpo.

Without Khris Middleton, who’s out for personal reasons, the two-time MVP lit up the lowly New Orleans Pelicans with a historic night. The Greek Freak recorded 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in only 32 minutes of game action. He’s the only one to ever do it in NBA history.

The Detroit Pistons are going to need their best defense to try and stop the rampaging champions.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, January 3rd; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 4th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Detroit Pistons Preview

Injuries and the virus outbreak have crippled the Detroit Pistos heading into their thir match against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Detroit Pistons’ awful season has gotten more difficult lately with a virus surge and a spate of injuries. If not for a desperate three-point buzzer-beater from Saddiq Bey, they could be on yet another losing streak. They are a horrendous 2-18 in their last 20 games.

At only 6-28, the Detroit Pistons hold the worst record in the NBA and are a shoo-in for another lottery appearance. Having lost Jerami Grant to injury and Cade Cunningham just recently clearing virus protocols, the Pistons have seen significant development from other players.

Hamidou Diallo and Saddiq Bey have shown solid improvements in the last few games. With Cunningham’s status and conditioning still uncertain, the Detroit Pistons will rely on them to fight for a win.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

No one on the Detroit Pistons has played more games and averaged more minutes this season than Saddiq Bey. He has also been quietly consistent despite a lack of chemistry and continuity due to players coming in and out of the lineup. Without Grant and Cunningham, the Pistons have naturally looked up to him as the team’s leader.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Saddiq Bey over his last 7 games:



31 PTS - 9 REB - 3 AST

23 PTS - 8 REB - 1 AST

23 PTS - 10 REB - 5 AST

15 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST

26 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST

23 PTS - 4 REB - 3 AST

28 PTS - 10 REB - 5 AST



Saddiq Bey this season is averaging career-high numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. His shooting percentage has gone down, but he's not afraid to attempt and sometimes make the big shots. The Detroit Pistons will lean on his continued development this season and into the future.

Saddiq Bey this season is averaging career-high numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. His shooting percentage has gone down, but he’s not afraid to attempt and sometimes make the big shots. The Detroit Pistons will lean on his continued development this season and into the future.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cassius Stanley | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Hamidou Diallo | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Luka Garza

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are back to their dominating form again in their last few games. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Milwaukee Bucks are scorching hot. They won 127-110 against the Orlando Magic, repeated with a 136-118 against the same team and waylaid the Pelicans 136-113. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mind-boggling display has been the main catalyst of the Bucks’ impressive performance of late.

The defending champions have also received a major lift from two surprising players. DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Nwora have made the team more solid, well-balanced and even more formidable. Nwora, in particular, is showing the kind of talent and versatility that’ll make the Milwaukee Bucks extremely difficult to defend.

Khris Middleton missed the game against the Pelicans for personal reasons. He is listed as questionable for the game against the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee’s only going to be harder to beat with the Big 3 back in the lineup.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Following his return from a five-game absence due to the NBA’s virus protocols, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear. In the post-game presser after the Milwaukee Bucks win against the Boston Celtics, the Greek superstar mentioned that he needed the long break.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



35 Points

16 Rebounds

10 Assists

2 Steals

66% FG Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:35 Points 16 Rebounds10 Assists 2 Steals66% FG https://t.co/nMCy6Szujl

Giannis Antetokoumpo has looked energized and refreshed in the last five games. He has averaged 30.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last five games. His performances have allowed him to leapfrog to the top of the KIA NBA MVP ladder over Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Pat Connaughton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

Pistons vs Bucks Match Prediction

On paper, the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks is as lopsided as any in league history, in favor of the latter. Unless something unimaginable happens, the Bucks should come out with their winning streak extended to seven games.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Bucks game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the match is available via Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Detroit.

