Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons in the second of three January matchups between the two franchises on Wednesday. Milwaukee will be firm favorites after defeating the Pistons by ten points on Sunday, though they have had a stuttering start to the 2020-21 NBA Season.

After routing the Miami Heat last week, the Bucks suffered a revenge defeat only a night later and will be hoping the same does not happen in this matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 - 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 7th, 2021 - 6:30 AM)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Detroit Pistons Preview

After a thorough turnover during the offseason, the Detroit Pistons have struggled to click so far this season, currently holding an unwanted 1-6 record. While avoiding any blowouts so far, and finishing within 10 points of each opponent, the Pistons defense is ranked 26th in the league.

There is little merit to use the fixtures as an excuse. Four of the Detroit Pistons losses thus far have come against teams they would expect to compete with - the Timberwolves, Warriors, Cavs, and Hawks.

Last time out on Monday evening, Giannis Antetokounmpo's monster 43 points were enough to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Pistons. The road side will be wondering how they can contain the Greek in the second matchup.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Despite the Detroit Pistons' poor start to the season, small forward Jerami Grant has broken out as the franchise's top performer during their opening fortnight. In his first season with the Pistons, Grant is leading the team in points and blocks (23 and 1.4).

Grant's emergence is unsurprising after being an effective role player for the Thunder and in Milwaukee. However, he has now become one of Detroit's go-to guys, especially when Blake Griffin has been rested. Grant has been firmly thrust into the spotlight with the Pistons, averaging 18.7 field goal and 7.9 three-point attempts per game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Wayne Ellington, G Killian Hayes, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Despite an inconsistent start, the Milwaukee Bucks will have the scoring might to overturn most of their opponents this season. In their blowout victories, coach Budenholzer has been able to manage Giannis Antetokounmpo's minutes and rely on the variety of offensive options the Bucks have.

The Milwaukee Bucks are still to get up to speed, however. After boasting the best defense and Defensive Player of the Year last season, the Bucks currently sit 11th going into the NBA's third week.

While it is expected that Milwaukee will finish on top in the East, their continuous battle with consistency will remain an ongoing issue for Budenholzer.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

It is difficult to come up with superlatives left to describe the Milwaukee Bucks power forward. Entering his eighth season with the franchise, Antetokounmpo is slowly getting up to speed in his pursuit of a historic threepeat of MVP trophies.

Giannis is currently averaging 26.3 points and 11.3 rebounds. The Greek had his first MVP-calibre display on Monday night scoring 43 points and 9 rebounds.

If Blake Griffin is to play on Wednesday, Giannis will face a tougher matchup but should still prove the deciding factor between these sides.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons will have to provide a huge effort if they are to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. In a rebuilding process, the Pistons will be using this season to develop their young talents such as point guard Killian Hayes.

The Bucks will expect to win this contest comfortably and will hope that they can put it to bed by halftime. Giannis will be targeting another haul to boost his scoring averages to become the league's best player once again.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Bucks?

In the US, the game will be shown live on Fox Sports Detroit and for international viewers, you can stream the game with an NBA League Pass.