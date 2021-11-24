Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will lock horns with defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, in an enticing NBA 2021-22 regular-season game at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday. In the previous meeting between the two teams this season, the Bucks took a dominating 117-89 win over the Pistons.

Since then, there has not been a great deal of difference in the Pistons' performances. Jerami Grant was the only positive in that game for the franchise, scoring 21 points to keep the Pistons' hopes alive.

The scuffle against the LA Lakers has brought a lot of unwanted attention to the team. Although they have not had the greatest of starts, they will look to beat the Bucks for only their fifth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks come into this game high on momentum after a dominating 123-92 win against the Orlando Magic. As many as seven Bucks players scored at least ten points to ease the Bucks to a win on the night. They will look to continue their terrific run by securing another win against the Pistons at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI.

Detroit Pistons Preview

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have not had the greatest of starts to their regular season. They have only four of their 17 games to sit 14th in the Eastern Conference.

The team has some talented players like Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Steward, all of whom are game-winners in their own right. However, the lack of experience is affecting the team, as they have struggled to convert good performances into victories. They will hope to go all guns blazing, and put up a stunning performance against the defending champions on Wednesday.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has proven to be one of the best Pistons players in the past few years. Even this season, he has fared well, averaging 19.4 PPG through the 16 games he has played so far. He will hope to put up another brilliant performance when his team takes the floor against the Bucks on the road.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham; G - Cory Joseph; F - Saddiq Bey; F - Josh Jackson; C - Jerami Grant.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in great run of form coming into this game. They are unbeaten in four games, and have put up some incredible performances in all of them. This run has helped the defending champions improve to 10-8 on the season.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks With this bucket from Justin Robinson, every Bucks player has scored tonight. With this bucket from Justin Robinson, every Bucks player has scored tonight. https://t.co/H7TotqZa20

With players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday back to their best, the Bucks once again look like the force they were last season. They will hope to continue their brilliance with another win against the Pistons, this time at home.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably one of the best players in the league. He has continued his brilliance from the playoffs last season, and is once again looking to be an MVP candidate.

The Greek Freak is averaging 26.9 PPG, 11.9 RPG and 6.0 APG while shooting at 50.0% shooting from the field. He will hope to put up yet another brilliant performance to lead the Bucks to their 11th win of the season, helping them make up more ground in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Light work in 24 minutes.



12 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK Light work in 24 minutes. 12 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK https://t.co/c1CJvwNJss

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Bobby Portis.

Pistons vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in great recent form. With their key players returning, the team has started to play some good basketball. Considering the form and the players on both rosters, the Bucks could win this game.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Bucks game?

All NBA games are available on the official NBA app. The Pistons vs Bucks game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Bhargav