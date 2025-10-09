Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 9, 2025

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in one of five NBA preseason games scheduled for Thursday. It was a busy summer for both Detroit and Milwaukee, with both teams shaking up their rosters quite a bit.

Ad

The Bucks stretched-and-waived Damian Lillard to create room to sign Cole Anthony, Amir Coffey, Gary Harris and Myles Turner. The team also brought back Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Chris Livingston, Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince.

The Pistons, meanwhile, acquired Duncan Robinson on a three-year deal and also added Javonte Green and Caris LeVert. Both teams opened the preseason with a win on Monday and have looked strong ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Cade Cunningham is available for the Pistons, the Bucks could be without their star player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with an illness. Even if both players participate, expect them to play limited minutes in the preseason matchup.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

The Bucks-Pistons game will tip off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 9. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FDSN-WI. Fans can also stream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Moneyline: Bucks (-105) vs Pistons (-135)

Odds: Bucks (+1.5) vs Pistons (-1.5)

Total: Bucks -110 (u222.5) vs Pistons -110 (o222.5)

Editor's note: Odds are accurate at the time of writing and may change closer to tip-off.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Pistons defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 in their first preseason game on Monday as Cade Cunningham recorded 20 points and four assists. New arrival Duncan Robinson was key in the win, recording 10 points, two assists, and five rebounds. Returning forward Paul Reed was also solid with 12 rebounds and five assists.

Ad

While Caris LeVert struggled, Detroit’s new signings have looked promising so far, giving fans reason to be excited for 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks also won their first preseason game against the Miami Heat, 103-93. Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Bucks with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Myles Turner also had an immediate impact in the paint, picking up eight points, two blocks and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Ad

The Bucks dominated the regular season series against Detroit in 2024-25, winning 4-0. Fans will get their first look at how things could unfold in 2025-26 on Thursday.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups

Bucks

G: Kevin Porter Jr. | G: Gary Trent Jr. | F: Kyle Kuzma | F: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Myles Turner

Pistons

G: Cade Cunningham | G: Jaden Ivey | F: Ausar Thompson | F: Tobias Harris | C: Isaiah Stewart

Ad

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are slight favorites to win Thursday’s preseason game against the Bucks. While Milwaukee has considerable quality on its roster, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status complicates things. If the two-time MVP plays, the Bucks could upset Detroit.

Our prediction: The Pistons to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More