Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 8th)

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at the Fiserv Forum tonight (November 8). The Pistons are entering this game on a five-game losing streak while the Bucks have won three of their last four games. This is the first of four meetings between them this year.

The Pistons will look to snap their skid but it does seem tough against the new-look Bucks with Damian Lillard and the Greek Freak. Their slate ahead isn't an easy one either with matchups against the Sixers, Cavaliers, Nuggets and Lakers coming up.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are one of the strongest contenders this year but are still not as dominant as many assumed they would be. They were the preseason favorites to win the title but their odds have since dropped.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks' glaringly obvious lack of defense is a major reason. They had unexpected losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors and have a 4-2 record ahead of this game.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Details

Teams: Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date and Time: November 8, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to continue their winning ways against the young Pistons team. To exacerbate matters for Detroit, they are dealing with a slew of injuries and have stuffed the injury report.

They have six players either sidelined or questionable including Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Jalen Duren, Joe Harris, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers and Monte Morris. Duren is questionable with soreness in his ankle but the rest are ruled out.

Nevertheless, Michigan fans are quite happy with their team this year. Rookie Ausar Thompson has been a gem of a player so far, putting up monster numbers. He is already a starter and is averaging 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Thompson is the only rookie since Michael Jordan to record at least 30 assists, 12 steals and 15 blocks in his first eight NBA games.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Cade Cunningham is finally playing at a high level and living up to his hype and status as a first-overall pick. He played just 12 games last season but expects to dominate all year this season. If and when everyone gets healthy, this Pistons team can surprise many in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side of the matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks have a lot to figure out as the season progresses. They are still one of the favorites to come out of the East but their shaky defense has been exposed.

Their lack of perimeter defense is evident and the coaching staff must find a way to overcome this weakness.

Replacing Jrue Holiday with Damian Lillard did improve the offense but significantly worsened the defense. They are ranked 27th in the league in defensive rating and are at the bottom of the table in nearly every defensive metric.

Expand Tweet

The Milwaukee Bucks' backcourt is incapable of stopping opposing guards and simple pick-and-rolls are obliterating the Bucks. They have nobody who can guard the point of attack and help defenders are often helpless when the opponents easily penetrate the lane.

This is also coach Adrian Griffin's first-ever head coaching gig so there is a huge spotlight on him to figure this out.

Additionally, Khris Middleton is sidelined due to injury management of his right knee. He has played in five of their six games so far.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Pistons (+522) vs Bucks (-750)

Spread: Pistons (+12) vs Bucks (-12)

Total (O/U): Pistons (O227) vs Bucks (U227)

The Bucks are obvious favorites to win this game despite the absence of Khris Middleton. They did lose against the Hawks in his absence but are expected to win tonight. The Bucks also have the advantage of playing at home in front of their crowd.

The Detroit Pistons have too many injuries ahead of this game and it will take a gargantuan effort to pull off an upset.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are expected to maintain their starting backcourt with Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham while rookie Ausar Thompson starts as the small forward. Isaiah Stewart is expected to be the power forward with Marvin Bagley III coming off the bench.

If Jalen Duren does not lace up, then we can expect either Bagley or James Wiseman to start the game.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will keep Damian Lillard at the point with Malik Beasley joining him in the backcourt. With Khris Middleton out, either Jae Crowder or Pat Connaughton can be the starting small forward.

When Middleton was out against Atlanta, Crowder filled his spot. And as usual, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will be the starting power forward and center, respectively.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Top 3 players stats

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

22.9 points, 7.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals per game

Alec Burks

15.0 points, 2.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 blocks per game

Ausar Thompson

12.0 points, 3.8 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.9 blocks per game

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

26.0 points, 3.2 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks per game

Damian Lillard

22.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds per game

Bobby Portis

10.5 points, 1.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game

Poll : Who will win? Milwaukee Detroit 0 votes