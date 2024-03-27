Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of many potentially one-sided affairs on the loaded NBA 12-game Wednesday slate. The T’Wolves won the first and only meeting between these two sides in January by a score of 124-117. They will be heavily favored to complete the season series sweep. There are still ways to bet this one despite the large spread.

First, let’s take a look at the injury report. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out for Minnesota. Jaylen Clark is also out indefinitely. There are two key things to watch before this one though, as Minnesota stars Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are listed as questionable.

Edwards will be a gametime decision with a finger injury. Gobert is also a GTD with a sprained rib. Their status could dramatically change the line in this one, check their status before tip off.

The Pistons are already dismal and their injury report does not help. Cade Cunningham is questionable. Meanwhile, multiple players are confirmed out including Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Taj Gibson, Quentin Grimes, Simone Fontecchio, Jalen Duren and Stanley Umude.

Minnesota has won its previous two games and seven of its past 10. Detroit has lost seven in a row. All signs point toward a Minnesota win even if its stars sit out the Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, Prediction & Betting Tips

The Timberwolves will host the Pistons at the Target Center. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT. It will air on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Detroit. It can also be seen with an NBA League Pass. Let’s take a look at the odds for this one.

Moneyline: Pistons (+850) vs Timberwolves (-1450)

Spread: Timberwolves -15

Total (O/U): 216.5

Editor’s Note: These odds are as of the time of writing from DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds may shift as gametime approaches.

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview

Minnesota will be gunning for its 50th win of the season. It is playing well despite missing Towns for an extended time.

The Wolves should continue that momentum against the lowly Pistons. Detroit is last in the NBA and have dropped its past seven. The Pistons are 15-point underdogs for a reason.

The T’Wolves have one of the best defenses in the league. They are holding opponents to 44.8% from the field. The Pistons’ offensive woes are likely to continue in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

To make matters worse for Detroit, Minnesota is 25-9 at home. On the flip side, the Pistons are 5-29 on the road.

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Bench

Detroit Pistons Starters

PG - Cade Cunningham

SG - Jaden Ivey

SF - Evan Fournier

PF - Tosan Evbuomwan

C - James Wiseman

Bench - The bench is light for the Pistons with all of their injuries. Marcus Sasser should get plenty of minutes as he led the team in scoring last time out.

Minnesota Timberwolves Starters

PG - Mike Conley

SG - Anthony Edwards

SF - Jaden McDaniels

PF - Naz Reid

C - Rudy Gobert

Bench - Edwards and Gobert are gametime decisions. Monte Morris and Kyle Anderson will be first off the bench to help the defensive rotation.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, they are subject to change.

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Cade Cunningham has scored less than 20 in four of his past five outings. His over/under is set at 19.5 points. The under could be the play due to Cunningham's recent cold streak as he is going up against the best defense in the league.

Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 27.5. The under could hit as Edwards will likely play limited minutes, as the Wolves should blow out the Pistons. As he is also nursing a injury, it sets up the perfect opportunity for limited minutes.

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Timberwolves are heavy favorites. The Pistons have a long list of injuries. It all sets up for an easy home win for Minnesota. The Wolves should be able to cover the 15-point spread if Edwards and Gobert play.