Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs first round

One of the most anticipated first-round matchups of the 2025 NBA Playoffs is the Detroit Pistons taking on the New York Knicks. It's their first postseason series against each other since 1992, when Isiah Thomas and Patrick Ewing were still with the Pistons and Knicks, respectively.

The Knicks finished third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31. They made some big moves in the offseason that paid off in the regular season. However, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges were brought in to help Jalen Brunson when the lights are brighter in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Pistons were among the most surprising teams of the season. They went from having the worst record in the NBA last year to a sixth-seed finish this season at 44-38. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has motivated a young roster led by Cade Cunningham, who had the best year of his career.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Head-to-Head

The Pistons and Knicks have been going at it since Nov. 3, 1948, when the Pistons were still in Fort Wayne and the Knicks were the Knickerbockers. They have faced each other a whopping 401 times in the regular season, with the Knicks ahead of the head-to-head matchup 222-179.

Surprisingly, the two teams have only met in the playoffs three times in their history. The Knicks outlasted the Pistons 3-2 in the first round of the 1984 playoffs. The Pistons got their revenge six years later in the Eastern Conference Semifinals when they eliminated New York in five games en route to their second NBA championship.

Their third playoff series happened in 1992, with the Knicks beating the Pistons 3-2 in another rough first-round matchup.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Season Stats

The Pistons averaged 115.5 points per game, which is 12th in the NBA. Their offensive rating was 114.6, barely making it out of the top 15 at the 14th spot. On the other hand, the Knicks finished 9th in ppg at 115.8 and fifth in offensive rating with 117.3.

Defensively, Detroit had a much better team rating at 112.5, which is the 10th best in the league. The Knicks were not far behind at the unlucky No. 13 with 113.3.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Last 5 Games

Since March 25, 2024, the Pistons are 3-2 against the Knicks. They have also won the last three matchups versus New York. The last time the Knicks beat the Pistons was on Nov. 1, 2024.

Here are the scores of the last five games between Detroit and New York:

Pistons def. Knicks 115-106 on April 10, 2025

Pistons def. Knicks 124-119 on Jan. 13, 2025

Pistons def. Knicks 120-111 on Dec. 7, 2024

Knicks def. Pistons 128-98 on Nov. 1, 2024

Knicks def. Pistons 124-99 on March 25, 2024

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule

Game 1 of the Detroit Pistons-New York Knicks first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs is on April 19. It will be held at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 6 p.m. EST. It's a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Here's the full schedule, including location, time, date and channel:

Game 1: Madison Square Garden, 6 p.m. EST, April 19 on ESPN

Game 2: Madison Square Garden, TBA

Game 3: Little Caesars Arena, TBA

Game 4: Little Caesars Arena, TBA

Game 5: Madison Square Garden, TBA*

Game 6: Little Caesars Arena, TBA*

Game 7: Madison Square Garden, TBA*

* if necessary

