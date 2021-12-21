Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will make their first trip of the 2021-22 NBA season to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to take on the New York Knicks.

The Pistons will be in great spirits ahead of their matchup following their 100-90 win over the Miami Heat in their previous outing. That victory also helped them snap a 14-game skid. Saddiq Bey continued to deliver the goods in the absence of Jerami Grant, with a team-high 26-point effort. It was his third 20-point outing in a row.

Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped to 13-17 for the season after their 107-114 defeat against the Boston Celtics in their last fixture. It was their eighth loss in ten games. Kemba Walker made his return to the starting lineup in remarkable style by scoring 29 points, while Evan Fournier had 32.

The solid performance from the Knicks' backcourt wasn't enough, though, as the team ran out of steam down the stretch.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons will be without Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk for this game. Both have been ruled out indefinitely due to long-term thumb and knee injuries, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Kelly Olynyk Out Knee injury Jerami Grant Out Thumb injury

New York Knicks Injury Reports

The New York Knicks will be without six players for this game due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. The list includes RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. Derrick Rose is listed as questionable because of an ankle injury.

Player Name Status Reason Obi Toppin Out Covid-19 protocols Immanuel Quickley Out Covid-19 protocols Quentin Grimes Out Covid-19 protocols RJ Barrett Out Covid-19 protocols Miles McBride Out Covid-19 protocols Kevin Knox Out Covid-19 protocols Derrick Rose Questionable Sore ankle

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham will likely start in the backcourt, while Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart will complete the rest of the lineup.

Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Saben Lee will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

New York Knicks

With several players still sidelined due to Covid-19, the New York Knicks are also likely to continue with the same starting lineup they deployed in their last match. The backcourt featured Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in that tie, while Julius Randle, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel occupied the three frontcourt spots.

Taj Gibson, Mitchell Robinson and Derrick Rose (if available) will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham; Small Forward - Saddiq Bey; Power Forward - Hamidou Diallo; Center - Isaiah Stewart.

New York Knicks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - Alec Burks; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Nerlens Noel.

Edited by Parimal