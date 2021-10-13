Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will square off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in an enticing NBA preseason 2021-22 fixture.

The New York Knicks emerged victorious in their last game, handing the Washington Wizards a defeat by a scoreline of 117-99. The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, were humbled by the Memphis Grizzlies in their most recent fixture. They lost the game 127-92.

Both teams have different expectations for the upcoming season. The New York Knicks will be looking to make the postseason twice in a row, while the Pistons are likely to tank another year and draft another young talent to pair him up with Cade Cunningham.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons go into tonight's game with a long injury list. Hamidou Diallo is doubtful, while Saddiq Bey and Rodney McGruder have been listed as questionable.

Killian Hayes, Cassius Stanley, Derrick Walton Jr., Jared Cunningham and Cade Cunningham have been sidelined with injuries.

Player Status Reason Hamidou Diallo Doubtful Bilateral thoracic tightness Saddiq Bey Questionable Ankle Rodney McGruder Questionable Hip Killian Hayes Out Concussion Cassius Stanley Out Knee Derrick Walton Jr. Out Migraine Cade Cunningham Out Hamstring Jared Cunningham Out Ankle

New York Knicks Injury Report

Nerlens Noel's status is questionable due to a knee problem. Mitchell Robinson continues to recover from a foot injury.

Julius Randle is unlikely to participate due to personal reasons.

Player Status Reason Nerlens Noel Questionable Knee Mitchell Robinson Out Foot

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

With Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham ruled out, Corey Joseph and Frank Jackson are likely to feature in Dwayne Casey's backcourt.

Hamidou Diallo is expected to play at small forward, while franchise player Jerami Grant will take his usual spot at power forward. Isaiah Stewart scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in the Detroit Pistons' last game, and he is expected to start at center.

Trey Lyles, Luka Garza, Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee will come off the bench to split minutes with the starters.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have improved their offense significantly on paper this offseason, signing four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and France international Evan Fournier.

The duo will start at the two guard positions tonight in all likelihood, with Canadian sensation RJ Barrett manning the small forward position.

Sophomore Obi Toppin and veteran front-court player Taj Gibson will start at the 4 and the 5, respectively.

Derrick Rose has established himself as the de facto sixth man in the Tom Thibodeau era, and he will come off the bench to provide some offensive thrust.

Jericho Sims, Alec Burks, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes are expected to get some major minutes as well.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson | Small Forward - Jerami Grant | Power Forward - Saddiq Bey | Center - Isaiah Stewart.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Obi Toppin | Center - Taj Gibson.

