Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Apr 19, 2025 12:34 GMT
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credits: Imagn and Getty)
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs (Image Credits: Imagn and Getty)

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is Game 1 of the third vs. sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons had a long journey back to relevancy after last making the playoffs in the 2018-19 season. They were particularly bad in 2023-24 when they finished with the worst record in the league at 14-68. They, however, turned things around this season to register 30 more wins and ended with a 44-38 record.

Detroit finished the season losing two straight games and six of the final 10. In its final regular-season game, it lost 140-133 in OT to the Milwaukee Bucks. Malik Beasley came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 23 points.

The Knicks have been one of the best teams in the East. They greatly benefitted from adding Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason who led the team offensively. He was especially important when Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury and missed 15 straight games.

New York ended the regular season with a 113-105 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Landry Shamet led the team in scoring with 29 points as the starters were rested.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Pistons injury report for April 19

Detroit’s only injury concern is Jaden Ivey who continues to recover from a broken left fibula. While he has been cleared for basketball activities, he is still some way off from making a return on the court.

Knicks injury report for April 19

New York has just one injury concern as well. Ariel Hukporti is questionable for Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

Here’s a look at the Pistons vs Knicks’ starting lineups and depth charts for April 19.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGCade CunninghamDennis SchroderMarcus Sasser
SGTim Hardaway Jr.Malik BeasleyMarcus Sasser
SFAusar ThompsonRonald Holland IITim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisSimone FontecchioLindy Waters III
CJalen DurenIsaiah StewartPaul Reed
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen BrunsonMiles McBrideCameron Payne
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry Shamet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsMitchell RobinsonPrecious Achiuwa
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks?

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks game will tip off at 6 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and will air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

