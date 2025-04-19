Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 19) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is Game 1 of the third vs. sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons had a long journey back to relevancy after last making the playoffs in the 2018-19 season. They were particularly bad in 2023-24 when they finished with the worst record in the league at 14-68. They, however, turned things around this season to register 30 more wins and ended with a 44-38 record.

Detroit finished the season losing two straight games and six of the final 10. In its final regular-season game, it lost 140-133 in OT to the Milwaukee Bucks. Malik Beasley came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 23 points.

The Knicks have been one of the best teams in the East. They greatly benefitted from adding Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason who led the team offensively. He was especially important when Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury and missed 15 straight games.

New York ended the regular season with a 113-105 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Landry Shamet led the team in scoring with 29 points as the starters were rested.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Pistons injury report for April 19

Detroit’s only injury concern is Jaden Ivey who continues to recover from a broken left fibula. While he has been cleared for basketball activities, he is still some way off from making a return on the court.

Knicks injury report for April 19

New York has just one injury concern as well. Ariel Hukporti is questionable for Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

Here’s a look at the Pistons vs Knicks’ starting lineups and depth charts for April 19.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cade Cunningham Dennis Schroder Marcus Sasser SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley Marcus Sasser SF Ausar Thompson Ronald Holland II Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Simone Fontecchio Lindy Waters III C Jalen Duren Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Cameron Payne SG Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa

Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks?

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks game will tip off at 6 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and will air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

