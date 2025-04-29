Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 (April 29) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks game is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs matchups scheduled for Tuesday. This is Game 5 of the series, with New York holding a 3-1 lead.
The two teams are coming off of a highly competitive Game 4 on Sunday that the Knicks won 94-93. However, the game ended with controversy because of a no call on Josh Hart in the final play.
With the Pistons down by one point, Tim Hardaway Jr. went for a 3-point attempt only to be fouled by Josh Hart on the play. However, the referees didn’t call it a foul and Detroit went down 3-1.
Crew chief David Guthrie later in his postgame report acknowledged that the referees missed the call and Hardaway should have gone to the charity stripe for three free throws. Hardaway, who is a career 81.5% shooter from the free-throw line, would have likely sunk the shots to give Detroit a win and tie the series.
New York’s Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 32 points, while Cade Cunningham had a triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Detroit.
With Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday, the Pistons will look to stave off elimination. They won Game 2 on the road and could very well get a win in Game 5 to keep the series alive.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports
Pistons injury report for April 29
Detroit continues to be without Jaden Ivey who is out with a broken left fibula. Isaiah Stewart is questionable for Tuesday’s game with a knee injury.
Knicks injury report for April 29
New York didn’t report any injuries for the game.
Here’s a look at the Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks’ starting lineups and depth charts for April 29.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart
Pistons starting lineup and depth chart
*DD implies day-to-day
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks?
The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 5 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream it live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
