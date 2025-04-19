Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - April 19 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks matchup is one of four 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This is the third vs. sixth seed matchup in the East after New York finished third with a 51-31 record, while Detroit finished sixth with a 48-34 record.

The two teams have played each other 401 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 222-179 lead. However, in terms of the playoffs, they have met 15 times with Detroit holding a 8-7 record. They met four times this season, as Detroit won the series 3-1.

They last played on April 10 when the Pistons won 115-106 behind Cade Cunningham’s 36 points and eight assists. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 1 details and odds

The Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 21, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pistons (+230) vs. Knicks (-280)

Spread: Pistons (+7) vs. Knicks (-7)

Total (O/U): Pistons -110 (o220.5) vs. Knicks -110 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks preview

The Pistons had a season to remember as they bounced back in style after finishing last season with the worst record in the league at 14-68. They won 30 more games in 2024-25, which also means they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.

Detroit finished the regular season on a two-game losing streak and won just four of the past 10 games. While that record should be worrisome, the team doesn’t need to worry much as it was the result of it being cautious with its star players.

The Pistons last played on Sunday when they lost 140-133 in OT to the Milwaukee Bucks. Most of the starters didn’t play and was led by Malik Beasley off the bench with 23 points.

The Knicks had a solid season as well. While they won one game more than last season, they still finished a position lower. They ended the campaign with a 6-4 run and a 113-105 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Landry Shamet led the team with 29 points.

New York’s star players Towns, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges should be well rested after not playing for a week.

This should be a good series that the Knicks are favored to win. Detroit, however, won’t be a walkover and should create problems for New York.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks betting props

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5. This will be his NBA Playoffs debut and expect him to have some jitters at MSG. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 23.5. He was brought into the side to elevate it in the postseason. Expect KAT to have a great game and bet on the over.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a win at home. We expect the same as they are the far more experienced team when it comes to playoff basketball. Detroit’s youngsters should struggle a bit in the opening game of the series, which should allow New York to cover the spread. Expect the team total to go past 220.5 points.

