Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Detroit Pistons will face the New York Knicks on Tuesday in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Detroit is on the brink of an early exit in the postseason after suffering tightly contested losses at home in back-to-back games. The Pistons hope to shake off a controversial non-call late in Game 4 that likely cost them a series-tying win.
The Knicks barely managed to beat the Pistons in two games in Detroit but emerged with a 3-1 series lead. They can close out the series against the inexperienced but gritty sixth-seeded team by continuing to lean more on Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. If the superstar duo sustain their form, the home team could book a seat into the next round.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Pistons (+185) vs. Knicks (-225)
Odds: Pistons (+5.5) vs. Knicks (-5.5)
Total (O/U): Pistons (o214.0 -110) vs. Knicks (u214.0 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks preview
Errors have to be on top of the Detroit Pistons list if they want to survive another day against the New York Knicks. In four games, the Pistons have committed 70 turnovers, 24 more than the Knicks. Detroit has given up 73 points off those miscues, an issue that likely forced them to trail 1-3 in the series.
Cade Cunningham and Co. have proven that they can win at Madison Square Garden. To get the same result in Game 5, they have to significantly cut down on their turnovers and sustain their defensive excellence.
The Knicks must not rely on the Pistons shooting themselves on the foot with turnovers. Tom Thidodeu’s team must not overlook a team that could have entered Game 5 with the series lead. Karl-Anthony Towns must continue carrying the offensive load, particularly if the Pistons relentlessly send double teams to Jalen Brunson.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups
Pistons
PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. | SF: Ausar Thompson | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren
Knicks
PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Josh Hart | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks betting tips
Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.8 points per game in the playoffs. The only time he scored over 26 points was when he dropped 33 in Game 3. New York has been daring other Pistons to beat them instead of Cunningham by sending help defense. The Knicks will likely keep that strategy and keep the All-Star guard from getting past his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.
Karl-Anthony Towns has found his form in the last two games against the Pistons. The All-Star center is averaging 29.0 PPG during that stretch to help the Knicks win both games in Detroit.
With the series shifting to the familiar Madison Square Garden floor, Towns could keep his form and surge past his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction
The Detroit Pistons have had trouble when Cade Cunningham sits or struggles because of the Knicks’ defense. Detroit’s inexperience has proven to be a problem the team has not solved yet. The New York Knicks likely close the series on their home court and beat the visitors by at least six points.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.