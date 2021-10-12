Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a tantalizing NBA preseason encounter between the two Eastern Conference teams on Wednesday.

The Knicks were mighty impressive in their 99-117 win over the Washington Wizards, while the Detroit Pistons are coming off a 127-92 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 13th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 14th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons had a dismal outing against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last preseason game. Head coach Dwayne Casey will be disappointed by the lack of effort his team put into that fixture. Hamidou Diallo and Jerami Grant's performances were the only positives from the game from the Detroit Pistons, who will be looking to get back to winning ways against the New York Knicks.

The Detroit Pistons will be without the 2021 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, which will certainly put extra pressure on the teams' veterans to provide them with the extra offensive thrust.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant continues to be one of the lone bright spots for the Detroit Pistons

Since landing a lucrative contract with the Detroit Pistons, Jerami Grant has proved to be worth every penny. The combo forward averaged 22 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season, shooting 43% from the field. Grant is expected to be the Detroit Pistons' leader both on and off the court in the upcoming campaign, considering how young their side is.

Grant has been in good form off-late and should have a solid outing against the New York Knicks as well.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes | G - Frank Jackson | F - Jerami Grant | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks' offensive talent was on full display against the Washington Wizards, as RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier dazzled the crowd with their scoring ability, registering 18 and 14 points, respectively. Derrick Rose added 15 points and 8 assists off the bench, and it looks like head coach Tom Thibodeau has solved two of the biggest problems his side had last season - creativity and scoring.

However, Kemba Walker was not particularly sharp against the Wizards, and both Thibodeau and the management will hope the 4-time All-Star can eventually reach his pre-Boston Celtics level soon.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett is one of the Knicks to watch out for

After a disappointing rookie season, Canadian sensation RJ Barrett came alive under Thibodeau's tutelage last season, and he will be looking to take another step up in the 2021-22 NBA season. Barrett has already shown the maturity to dictate play in the half court, but he is likely to be given a more prominent defensive role in the next campaign.

The Detroit Pistons will have to be wary of the two-way nature of Barrett's game as he has blossomed into a match winner on both ends of the floor.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker; G - Evan Fournier; F - RJ Barrett; F - Obi Toppin ; C - Taj Gibson.

Pistons vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks have a well-rounded squad that possesses the ability to make clutch plays on both ends of the floor. They are expected to make the playoffs this season, and after struggling for a couple of seasons, have become a formidable team in the NBA again.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, are not well equipped to beat sides like the Knicks, and Tom Thibodeau's side should win Wednesday's game with ease.

Where to Watch Pistons vs Knicks

Live coverage will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and MSG Network. Fans can also catch online action with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

