Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 2 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder will meet for the second and final time this season in a showdown between two of the league’s most promising young teams.

Ad

The Pistons, who are heading to the postseason for the first time in five years, enter the game as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-33 record.

They are also pushing for the No. 4 spot held by the Indiana Pacers, who sit at 44-31, in hopes of securing home-court advantage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Thunder come into the game on a 10-game winning streak, with the possibility of reaching 70 wins if they win their remaining seven games. However, they face a hot Pistons squad that has won five of their last seven and boasts the second-best offensive rating in the league during that stretch.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Injuries and player availability will likely play a major role in tonight's game. Here’s the latest injury report:

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder injury reports

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham is doubtful due to a left calf contusion. Tobias Harris is probable with right Achilles tendinopathy. Ronald Holland II, Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart are all out due to league suspensions. Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture.

Ad

OKC Thunder

Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic and Aaron Wiggins are all out due to various injuries. Dieng is sidelined with a left calf strain, Ducas has a right quad strain, Mitchell is out following right great toe surgery, Topic is recovering from left knee surgery and Wiggins is out due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Pistons to start Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

Ad

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dennis Schroder Daniss Jenkins SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley Lindy Waters III SF Ausar Thompson PF Tobias Harris* Simone Fontecchio C Jalen Duren Paul Reed Tolu Smith

Ad

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Adam Flagler SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

Ad

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, and fans in local markets can tune in on FDSO or FDSD.

For streaming, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both requiring a paid subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback