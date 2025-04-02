Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

The Detroit Pistons will take on the OKC Thunder in a clash of two of the NBA's rising teams as part of the league’s eight-game slate on Wednesday. This marks the second and final matchup between these cross-conference opponents, with the Thunder claiming a 113-107 victory in their first meeting.

Ad

Here’s a preview of the Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pistons (+675) vs Thunder (-1100)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Spread: Pistons +14.5 (-110) vs Thunder -14.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o231.5 (-110) vs Thunder u231.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Trending

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder preview

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a 123-104 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the beginning of their three-game road trip. Despite that loss, it was just their second in the past seven games.

The Pistons have been on fire as the season wraps up, positioning themselves for a potential postseason spot. Over their last seven games, Detroit has posted the second-best offensive rating in the league, trailing only the Thunder, who have had the best offensive, defensive and net ratings in that stretch.

Ad

The Thunder, on a 10-game winning streak, sit at 63-12, with seven games remaining. A 70-win season is still within reach, but their upcoming schedule presents challenges, starting with the Pistons, followed by road games against the Houston Rockets and two home games against the LA Lakers.

However, reaching 70 wins might not be their main focus at this point, as they’ve already set a franchise record for wins and secured the top seed in the Western Conference..

Ad

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Pistons

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Tobias Harris | F - Ausar Thompson | C - Jalen Duren.

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder betting props

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Tobias Harris O/U 16.5 points – Take the under.

Dennis Schroder O/U 14.5 points – Take the over.

Detroit Pistons vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder dominated in March, with only one loss during the month, which came in the second game of a back-to-back.

Well-rested for this matchup, they are expected to secure a convincing victory, especially given that the Pistons will be short-handed, with Cade Cunningham listed as doubtful and three players suspended.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback