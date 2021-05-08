Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to continue their win streak in the 2020-21 NBA when they host the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

The Nets and the 76ers are in a close battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. However, Joel Embiid and co. have a better chance of hanging on to the 1st seed, as they are on a seven-game win streak, whereas the Brooklyn Nets have lost their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are at the bottom of the conference and have been there almost all year. They are aiming for a high pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft; they have a 52.1% chance of getting a top-4 pick and a 14% probability of getting the coveted 1st overall pick.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwyane Casey with his team

The bottom-table Detroit Pistons have several players either injured or questionable for this game.

Hamidou Diallo is out for personal reasons and didn't participate in their win against Memphis. Josh Jackson is ruled out because he is recovering from an oral surgery, while Rodney McGruder and Dennis Smith Jr. are sidelined due to right elbow sprain and left knee soreness, respectively.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Pistons C Mason Plumlee and PG Killian Hayes (illness) are not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game vs. the 76ers.



PG/SG Cory Joseph (ankle) is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/pKDmC4heX3 — DK Nation (@dklive) May 7, 2021

Moreover, Cory Joseph and Wayne Ellington are questionable due to left ankle soreness and bilateral calf strain, respectively. The Detroit Pistons' chances of winning this game take a bit hit, as their main player and scorer Jerami Grant is also listed as questionable due to soreness in his right knee.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a largely healthy lineup as they start preparing for the postseason.

The only player in their injury report for this game is Furkan Korkmaz, who is listed as 'day to day' because of an ankle injury. He didn't play in the last two games against Houston and New Orleans.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Given the sheer number of injuries plaguing their roster, the Detroit Pistons lineup will likely wear a different look for this game.

Cory Joseph played in their last game but is questionable for this one. If he doesn't lace up, Killian Hayes is expected to start as the point guard.

Frank Jackson has been Wayne Ellington's replacement in the backcourt as the two-guard and is expected to start in this game as well. Saddiq Bey and Mason Plumlee should retain their positions as small forward and center, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sekou Doumbouya has been Jerami Grant's replacement as the power forward and is likely to play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers

With their starting lineup entirely healthy, Doc Rivers should have a strong starting five against the Pistons to ensure a comfortable win.

Ben Simmons will likely run point, while Seth Curry could start in the backcourt as the shooting guard.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons is making a strong case for the 'Defensive Player of the Year' award this season, and he has a strong chance of winning it than his Utah Jazz counterpart Rudy Gobert.

Danny Green could be the small forward, and Tobias Harris should start as the power forward. Joel Embiid is expected to be the starting center, with Mike Scott and Dwight Howard coming off the Philadelphia 76ers' bench.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Sekou Doumbouya | Center - Mason Plumlee.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.