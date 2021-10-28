Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons are hoping to barge into the win column at the expense of the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Dwane Casey’s team is short-handed as they head into the Wells Fargo Center without Cade Cunningham, who has yet to debut this season.

Without Cunningham and Jerami Grant, the Pistons were thoroughly beaten by the Atlanta Hawks. They need to pull their act together if they want to finally get their elusive first win of the year.

Doc Rivers’ charges, on the other hand, are coming off a resounding loss to the New York Knicks in their last game. The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to get back into the groove of things on their home floor. Joel Embiid’s questionable health and the absence of Ben Simmons means the Sixers will be in a tough situation to stay above .500.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Three of the names on the Detroit Pistons’ injury list won’t be traveling to Motor City with the team. They have been assigned to the G-League. Cade Cunningham continues testing his previously sprained ankle before diving into NBA competition.

Chris Smith and Isaiah Livers have also been assigned to the G-League for further development. Jerami Grant is questionable with a left elbow infection and could be sidelined for the second straight game.

Players: Status: Reason: Cunningham, Cade Out G League - On Assignment Grant, Jerami Out Injury/Illness - Left Elbow; Infection Livers, Isaiah Out G League - On Assignment Smith, Chris Out G League - Two-Way

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers’ foundation pieces are on the injury list. Ben Simmons is out for an indefinite period due to personal reasons. Joel Embiid has been on the list for the past several weeks as questionable but has not missed a game so far this season.

Aaron Henry has been sent to the G-League for more game time. Grant Riller has been ruled out with a left knee injury while Shake Milton could still be held out as he is still recovering from an ankle sprain.

Players: Status: Reason: Embiid, Joel Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Henry, Aaron Out G League - Two-Way Milton, Shake Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Riller, Grant Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have yet to play with a complete roster this season.

If Jerami Grant is not cleared to play, Dwane Casey would most likely use the same starting unit that played against the Hawks. Kelly Olynyk will start in place of Grant at power forward while Saddiq Bey slides in at the small forward position. Sophomore Bey has been quite the revelation for the Pistons and will be counted on to provide more on both ends of the floor.

Palace Pistons @PalaceOfPistons Saddiq Bey is making the jump in year two with the Detroit #Pistons . This season he’s averaged:18.0 PPG | 10.7 RPG | 2.7 APG Saddiq Bey is making the jump in year two with the Detroit #Pistons. This season he’s averaged:18.0 PPG | 10.7 RPG | 2.7 APG https://t.co/wf3rOIBYBQ

Isaiah Steward is the man in the middle for the Detroit Pistons and will have his hands full either against Joel Embiid or Andre Drummond.

Killian Hayes has been playing in the backcourt while the Detroit Pistons are still waiting for Cade Cunningham to suit up. Josh Jackson runs the plays for the team.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have stuck to the same first five when healthy. Tyrese Maxey, who looked out of sorts against the New York Knicks, will play point guard. Seth Curry is also hoping to bounce back from a dismal performance last game at shooting guard.

Danny Green will be in his usual 3-and-D role at small forward. Occupying the power forward position is the team’s leading scorer Tobias Harris. Andre Drummond is likely to start in place of Embiid if the latter can’t get clearance to play.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Josh Jackson | Shooting Guard - Killian Hayes | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk | Center - Isaiah Steward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Andre Drummond.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra