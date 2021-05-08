Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons face a stern test when they take on the in-form Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

The two Eastern Conference rivals have met twice before and are tied 1-1 in the season series.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a surprising 111-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Philadelphia 76ers edged out the New Orleans Pelicans 109-107 in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 8th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday 9th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons will be happy with their performance in the previous game as they bounced back from a four-game losing run. They have been severely shorthanded since the end of April. However, with Jerami Grant hinting at a return on Saturday, coach Dwane Casey will be hoping that his side can pull off another upset.

The returning Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece against the Memphis Grizzlies. They were among a long list of players who had been sidelined since the end of last month.

The Detroit Pistons put together a solid team performance en route to their shocking win. They shot a whopping 53% from the field and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.

With the season coming to an end, the Pistons will be eager to sign off on a winning note.

Key Player - Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee #24 of the Pistons (Left) in action

Center Mason Plumlee is off the Detroit Pistons' injury report after being rested for five straight games. He is likely to slot into the starting five and will have tough matchups against MVP candidate Joel Embiid and veteran Dwight Howard.

Plumlee is the key player for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, as his performance against the two Philadelphia 76ers' bigs will determine the outcome of the match.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cory Joseph l Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Jerami Grant l Center - Mason Plumlee.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently on a seven-game winning run. They are peaking at the right time, with the playoffs approaching in two weeks. Doc Rivers' men have improved their season record to 46-21 and are likely to finish the regular season as the number one team in the Eastern Conference.

In their last game, Joel Embiid produced a double-double to lead his side to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He tallied a team-high 37 points and 13 rebounds. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry also had solid cameos, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively.

37 PTS | 13 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK@JoelEmbiid continues to build his case for MVP.



📹 presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/mKdJSZzSTc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 8, 2021

The win saw the Philadelphia 76ers over the Brooklyn Nets by three games. They will be eager to keep it that way against the bottom-ranked Detroit Pistons.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers in action

Tobias Harris has been a key component in the Philadelphia 76ers' successful run this season. The 76ers will need him to be at his sharpest on the offensive end on Saturday. He will also have to take up the responsibility of guarding a player like Jerami Grant on the defensive end.

If Harris can keep Grant in check for most of the game, the Philadelphia 76ers will have the edge over the Detroit Pistons.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Pistons vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the overwhelming favorites to win this tie. They have a healthier roster and are on a good run of form.

Additionally, the 76ers will want to keep up with their winning momentum heading into the playoffs, so they will be expected to perform at their usual level.

Where to watch the Pistons vs 76ers game

Local coverage of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Detroit. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

