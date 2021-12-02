Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will play the last game of their five-game road trip when they take on the league-leading Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The Pistons will try to end their seven-game losing streak. But it's going to be tough against a Suns team that have won 17 games in a row.

The Pistons are coming off a 110-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. They are now 0-4 on their current road trip, and are without a win in their last seven games. The Pistons also own the worst record in the NBA at 4-17, winning only two of their last ten games.

The Suns, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to 17 games with a statement win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. They were able to shut down Steph Curry, limiting him to just 12 points. The Suns now have the best record in the NBA at 18-3.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Kelly Olynyk of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have four players on their injury report for their game against the Phoenix Suns. All four players are listed as out, but only one is injured. Kelly Olynyk will miss his 12th straight game of the season. He suffered a left knee sprain on November 11th, and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Meanwhile, the three remaining players are on assignment to the NBA G League. Isaiah Livers was a second-round pick by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft, while Jamorko Pickett and Chris Smith are signed on two-way contracts. Killian Hayes, who is nursing a left thumb sprain, is active and available for Thursday's game.

Player Status Reason Isaiah Livers Out G League Assignment Kelly Olynyk Out Left Knee Sprain Jamorko Pickett Out G League Assignment Chris Smith Out G League Assignment

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Like the Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns also have four players on their injury list for Thursday's matchup. All their four players are injured, with Darios Saric possibly out for the season as he continues to recover from a right ACL tear suffered in last season's NBA Finals.

Devin Booker is out for a few games after straining his left hamstring in the win over the Golden State Warriors. Booker's injury is reportedly minor, but the Suns are just being cautious with their superstar point guard. Meanwhile, Frank Kaminsky is nursing a stress reaction to his right knee, while Abdel Nader is recovering from a right knee injury.

Player Status Reason Devin Booker Out Left Hamstring Strain Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Stress Reaction Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right ACL Tear

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup for their game against the Phoenix Suns. With Killian Hayes fully healthy, he should be their starting point guard, while Cade Cunningham starts alongside him at shooting guard.

Saddiq Bey could be the small forward, with Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart completing the Pistons frontcourt. Off the bench, Frank Jackson is their primary scoring option, while Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo and Trey Lyles round out their rotation.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns could make one change to their starting lineup for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Landy Shamet could fill in for the injured Devin Booker at shooting guard, alongside Chris Paul in the backcourt.

Mikal Bridges should be the starting small forward, while Jae Crowder is the undersized power forward. At center, DeAndre Ayton is the starter, and is expected to dominate the Pistons. The Suns' rotation includes Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, JaVale McGee and Elfrid Payton.

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - DeAndre Ayton.

