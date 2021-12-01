Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The slumping Detroit Pistons will face the surging Phoenix Suns in an NBA 2021-22 game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Thursday.

The matchup between the Pistons and the Suns will be a battle between one of the worst and best teams in the NBA. Detroit, who have slumped to another significant losing streak, will visit the league’s hottest team that just floored the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Dwane Casey’s team was beaten in almost every possible statistical category in their loss to the struggling Portland Trail Blazers. One of them was their number of turnovers (19) and inability to set up teammates for easy buckets. They'll have to be markedly better against the sizzling Phoenix Suns.

The reigning Western Conference champions are on a stunning run this season. They are clearly the best team in the NBA right now, with a highlight-reel perfect month of November. The Phoenix Suns are on a 17-game winning run, and have looked way better than they did last season.

Devin Booker's left hamstring injury could dampen the Suns’ hope of extending their winning run, though. However, this is a team that just took down the Warriors without their leading scorer for the entire second half.

Their second-ranked defense should ensure they are tough to beat, particularly against the slumping Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 2nd; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, December 3rd; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons will be heavy underdogs against the Phoenix Suns - the best team in the league right now. [Photo: PistonPowered]

The Detroit Pistons have the second-lowest points scored on average in the third quarter this season (25.5). That has been a big reason for their ongoing seven-game losing streak. Their tendency to come out flat in the third quarter reared its ugly head yet again in their loss to the Blazers.

Detroit allowed Portland’s nine-point half-time lead to balloon to 21 after the third period, which effectively cost them the game. They will face the Phoenix Suns, next who are not only great in defense, but are also killers in the third quarter. If the Pistons don’t get their act together, they could suffer yet another lopsided loss.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons picked Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Many draft analysts consider him a franchise-altering player who could make the Pistons relevant again. Cunningham’s horrific start to the season following an injury had some fans calling him a bust. A month into the season, though, he’s starting to prove his doubters wrong.

While the 20-year old’s numbers are still inching their way to league average, the former Oklahoma State University star is really starting to bloom. He has already shown his defensive versatility in the last few games. His ability to read the game is an aspect the Detroit Pistons have raved about.

nick @nsitto2 Cade Cunningham tonight:



26 points (career high)

7 rebounds

1 assist

2 blocks

1 steal

10/13 FGM

5/7 3PM Cade Cunningham tonight: 26 points (career high) 7 rebounds 1 assist2 blocks 1 steal 10/13 FGM5/7 3PM https://t.co/pqzz8EKYx4

Detroit are looking at their losses as part of the process of Cade Cunningham’s development. Against Chris Paul and the red-hot Phoenix Suns, Cunnigham could yet find himself learning from one of the best ever to have played the game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns took down the Golden State Warriors without leading scorer Devin Booker in the second half. [Photo: Valley of the Suns]

Devin Booker, who played only 15 minutes in the Phoenix Suns’ win over the Warriors, tweaked his hamstring and could miss the game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite the shortened stint, he still ended up with ten points, two rebounds and one assist. The current Western Conference Player of the Week will be missed by the Suns if he gets sidelined.

The Phoenix Suns, though, can afford to sit the All-Star shooting guard, and still dominate against the Pistons. Booker was on the bench for the remainder of the second half when the Suns held off the Warriors.

Their defense allowed them to stay toe-to-toe with the GSW. They then capped it off with the kind of poise and execution that legitimate title contenders possess.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul played 39 minutes in their last game, and was tied with Mikal Bridges for a team-best +21 differential. The Phoenix Suns outscored the Golden State Warriors by 21 points when the grizzled NBA veteran was on the floor. Paul finished with 15 points, 11 assists and five steals to underline his two-way dominance.

Against the top-ranked defense of the Warriors, the eleven-time All-Star was calm and composed. He was crucially the point of attack at both ends of the floor for the Phoenix Suns. An argument could be made that the Suns could have lost the game if CP3 was injured instead of Devin Booker.

A vintage CP3 could run rings around the Detroit Pistons’ youthful backcourt on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Pistons vs Suns Match Prediction

On paper, this has to be one of the most lopsided games of the season. The Detroit Pistons’ plethora of weaknesses also happen to be some of the Phoenix Suns’ strengths. If the Suns just roll up their sleeves to work, it could be just a formality before another W is added to their record.

Where to watch the Pistons vs Suns game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns will be available via Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Detroit.

Edited by Bhargav