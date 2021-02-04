Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a disastrous start to the season, the Detroit Pistons will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on the Phoenix Suns this Friday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Both sides have locked horns once already this season which ended in the Eastern Conference side coming out on top after OT.

Match Details:

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 2021, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 6th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons from the Eastern Conference are level with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the team(s) with the worst record (5-16) in the NBA this season. There isn’t much to complain though, as this year for the Dwane Casey's men was more about rebuilding the squad rather than fighting for the playoff spots.

Out of the 5 wins this term, Detroit Pistons have recorded some major upsets, notably beating quality teams like the current champions’ Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Although most of the players on the roster have had dissapointing performances so far, one player who has stood as the lone bright spot is Jerami Grant. The 26-year-old forward, who moves to the Detroit Pistons from the Denver Nuggets last offseason, is currently having the best season of his career and is leading the scoring charts for the team with 23.7 PPG.

Key Player- Jerami Grant

20 of his 27 points came in the second half last night.@JeramiGrant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2X68Niw5jr — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 3, 2021

Jerami Grant came up big in the 1st meeting of the season between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. He scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds to his name.

One can only wonder where the Detroit Pistons would have been had the other players on the roster performed closer to the expectation. Expect Grant to have another big game on Friday night, but will it result in a win for the Pistons, one can't be certain.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Line-up

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

_________________________________________________________________

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns were on 3-game winning streak before their shocking loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the Phoenix Suns would have been glad to have Devin Booker back with another 20+ point game in only his 2nd outing after his return from injury.

The Phoenix Suns had a tricky start to the season but have managed to find their feet in the last few weeks. They will be eager to put the loss against the Pelicans aside and get back to winning ways.

The Phoenix Suns have a home record of 4-4 this term and will be looking to improve that against a struggling Detroit Pistons side.

Key Player- Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

Chris Paul has been in some form this season, he is averaging 16 points and an astounding 8.3 assists per game. However, CP3 had a poor outing against the Pelicans and will be looking to make a strong comeback in the next game, which only makes him even more dangerous. His arrival at Phoenix has definitely given a new boost of confidence to the young players on the roster.

Let’s not sleep on 35 year old @CP3 !! My guy got a lot of juice in the tank and he’s doing it every night. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 4, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Line-up

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, C Deandre Ayton

_________________________________________________________________

Pistons vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are heavy favourites to win this tie. The depth of the home side is something that gives them an advantage over a team like the Detroit Pistons that is still struggling to deliver consistently.

Moreover, the Phoenix Suns will be extra motivated ahead of this matchup due to the recent loss against Pelicans and the defeat to the Detroit Pistons when the two sides met earlier in the season. It will also be an opportunity for Monty Williams' men to improve their below-average home-record this season.

Where to watch Pistons vs Suns?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Detroit P. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.