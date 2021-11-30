Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons’ next road game will take them to Moda Center for a matchup against perennial playoff contender the Portland Trail Blazers. Detroit is on a six-game losing skid and is hoping to get a win against the Trail Blazers, who are also struggling.

Head coach Dwane Casey has been happy with the Detroit Pistons’ performance against the two L.A. teams the past few days. They, however, gave up too many interior points and turned the ball over too frequently to get them over the hump. Points in the paint and turnovers will be focal points to address to have a chance of snapping their losing streak.

After winning four straight games, the Portland Trail Blazers have now lost three straight matches. Except for a close loss to the Sacramento Kings, they have been smashed by the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers don’t have any significant injuries in their lineup to blame for their struggles. They have just been miserable on defense where they are ranked 29th with a defensive rating of 112.6. Their 9-1 record at home, however, will be something they will take pride in against the Pistons on Tuesday.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Killian Hayes will play through with a thumb sprain for the Pistons. Frank Jackson has been listed as questionable due to a right tibia contusion, while Kelly Olynyk will still be sidelined with a knee sprain. The rest of the names on the injury list for the Detroit Pistons are assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Killian Hayes Available Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Frank Jackson Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Tibia; Contusion Isaiah Livers Out G League - On Assignment Kelly Olynyk Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Jamorko Pickett Out G League - Two-Way Chris Smith Out G League - Two-Way

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Only Norman Powell is listed on the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers with a contusion to his right quad.

Player: Status: Reason: Norman Powell Out Injury/Illness; Right Quadriceps; Contusion

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers:

Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are mired in another losing streak yet again.[Photo: PistonPowered]

The Pistons’ starting five is back in business with the return of Killian Hayes in their last game. Hayes will start at point guard beside rookie sensation Cade Cunningham as the shooting guard.

The frontline will feature Isaiah Stewart at center, Jerami Grant as the power forward and Saddiq Bey as the small forward.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers’ vaunted backcourt of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard will once again dominate the Blazers’ offense. Tony Snell could play small forward alongside Robert Covington as power forward.

Jusuf Nurkic should still be the starting center for the Trail Blazers.

Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers

Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Tony Snell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

